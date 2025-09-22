2025-26 NBA Eastern Conference: Way too early seeding predictions ft. New York Knicks at #2

Heading into the 2025-26 NBA season, the East is certainly the weaker of the two conferences. Despite this fact, it still has a lot of intrigue after a busy offseason.

Due to an array of factors, the Eastern Conference is set to look very different than what fans have grown accustomed to seeing. The Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers have been two of the top squads in recent years, but that likely won't be the case now. With Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton sidelined for extended periods, they could see a dip in the standings.

Aside from injuries, numerous teams made upgrades in hopes of climbing the ranks in the East. The Orlando Magic made a big splash by pulling off a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies for Desmond Bane. Another team to watch is the Atlanta Hawks, who brought in a former All-Star and NBA champion in Kristaps Porzingis.

About a month out from the action getting underway, here is a look at how the East could look this upcoming season.

Eastern Conference seeding predictions: 2025-26 NBA season

10) Toronto Raptors

Just barely sneaking into the play-in tournament is the Toronto Raptors. They made a big splash last season by acquiring Brandon Ingram, but he never debuted for them due to injury.

Pairing a healthy Ingram with Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett, the Raptors are a team that should take a step forward in 2026.

9) Indiana Pacers

Taking a steep decline after their finals run is the Pacers. Haliburton being out of action for the year is a massive blow, but Indiana still has a roster loaded with veteran and young talent.

They likely won't be in the mix to compete for the NBA title again, but Indiana should stay afloat enough to have a shot in the play-in.

8) Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are also dealing with some injury woes, as Tyler Herro is expected to miss the start of the year. Nonetheless, they should still be in the mix for a playoff spot come the end of the regular season.

Bam Adebayo is tasked with leading the charge for the Heat now amid the departure of Jimmy Butler. With guys like Herro, Andrew Wiggins and Norman Powell around him, Miami has the firepower to be a dark horse in the East.

7) Philadelphia 76ers

One of the toughest teams in the NBA to gauge heading into the 2026 season is the Philadelphia 76ers. After an injury-ridden campaign last year, they are poised to get back in the hunt in the East.

Led by Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, the Sixers still have one of the league's top trios. However, health remains a make-or-break factor for them.

6) Milwaukee Bucks

One of the NBA's most talked about teams this summer was the Milwaukee Bucks. After undergoing some major changes in the offseason, they'll attempt to avoid a massive drop-off in the standings.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo still being at the peak of his powers, Milwaukee should hang around in the East this season. That said, the supporting cast around him will need to exceed expectations if the group is going to avoid another first-round exit.

5) Atlanta Hawks

Moving on to the top five, the Atlanta Hawks are a team that could make a sizable leap forward. They upgraded numerous areas of the roster, not to mention forward Jalen Johnson will be healthy again.

Since making the conference finals in 2021, Trae Young and company have been eager to get back. With the group of talent the Hawks have now, it could be a real possibility if things break their way this season.

4) Detroit Pistons

Coming in at No. 4 is one of the NBA's biggest success stories last season, the Detroit Pistons. Led by an All-NBA-level talent in Cade Cunningham, they could certainly jump up a couple of spots in a weakened Eastern Conference.

Detroit didn't make any sizable upgrades in the offseason, but it did bring in some new veterans to complement the core. That means that the Pistons' key path to emerging as a contender is the development of guys like Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren.

3) Orlando Magic

One team expected to make a massive jump in the East this season is the Magic. While Bane isn't a star-level name, he is someone who addresses a key area of need for them as the third option.

Led by a dynamic duo of forwards in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, Orlando is poised to claim one of the top spots atop the Eastern Conference in 2026.

2) New York Knicks

Fresh off their first conference finals in over 20 years, the New York Knicks are ready to make a run at an NBA championship. They managed to make more roster upgrades this summer, making them one of the league's top title threats.

By adding players like Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson, New York has become a much deeper team that is able to adapt on the fly. If Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns can continue to play at an All-NBA level, it should be another successful season for the historic franchise.

1) Cleveland Cavaliers

The postseason success might not be there, but when it comes to the regular season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have proven to be elite. Because of this, they claim the No. 1 spot in these rankings.

Cleveland lost some interesting pieces in the offseason, but managed to acquire new faces to fill the void. Still led by their core of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, the Cavs have the talent to once again finish atop the East.

