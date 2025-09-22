2025-26 NBA Western Conference: Way too early seeding predictions ft. Houston Rockets at #1

The NBA Western Conference has only gotten better since the OKC Thunder lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy in June. After teams retooled and revamped in the offseason via the draft and free agency, the hierarchy in the conference could change. Kevin Durant joining the Houston Rockets team, loaded with talent and potential, could break the Thunder’s stranglehold on the West.Keeping OKC off the top will be tough, but the Rockets and the Denver Nuggets could be up to the task. Denver, which gave the Thunder a big scare in the semifinals, reinforced its bench behind superstar Nikola Jokic and guard Jamal Murray.With training camp to start this week, here’s how the NBA Western Conference could shape up once the dust has settled.Projected 2025-26 NBA Western Conference seedings#10. Memphis GrizzliesThe Memphis Grizzlies finished at No. 8 in last year’s NBA Western Conference battle. To revamp the roster, they traded Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for a package centered around Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and draft capital. KCP provides shooting and defense, but Anthony is gone after a buyout.Memphis added Ty Jerome and drafted Cedric Coward. Jerome can pick up the scoring and playmaking slack, but Coward might need time to develop. If Jaylen Wells takes a step up, the Grizzlies should be fine. Still, No. 10 might be where they finish after the regular season.#9. Golden State WarriorsThe Golden State Warriors finished last year with a 48-34 record for the No. 7 seed, but they were in danger of missing the playoffs. They had a 28-27 record heading into the All-Star break before Jimmy Butler’s addition helped them close the regular season with a 20-7 mark.Butler is still in the lineup, but the Dubs only have eight other players on the roster. Until the Jonathan Kuminga standoff is solved and the Warriors can add more players, they are stuck at No. 9 for the time being.When healthy and complete, the Warriors could challenge for a top 4 spot. Until then, they are near the bottom of the playoff contenders.#8. Dallas MavericksKyrie Irving’s health will be the biggest question mark for the Dallas Mavericks. If he returns to his old form, the team could challenge the best teams in the NBA Western Conference. Without Irving, Jason Kidd would likely lean more on Anthony Davis, an oft-injured All-Star.Cooper Flagg should give the Mavs a boost, but against a loaded conference, they could be headed to the play-in tournament.#7. San Antonio SpursThe San Antonio Spurs could be the biggest sleepers in the NBA Western Conference. They finished last season with a 34-48 record despite Victor Wembanyama playing only 46 games. The Frenchman is healthy and raring to show his chemistry with former All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox.San Antonio signed Luke Kornet and Kelly Olynyk in free agency to help bolster the front line. They kept usual contributors Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, Jeremy Sochan and reigning Rookie of the Year winner Stephon Castle.The Spurs also reinforced the roster via the draft by adding Dylan Harper (No. 2) and Carter Bryant (No. 14). If they stay healthy, they could push for an outright playoff berth.#6. LA ClippersAssuming the LA Clippers keep Kawhi Leonard, they could be a shoo-in for a guaranteed spot in the NBA Western Conference playoffs. If the Clippers can get over the drama and controversy surrounding the two-time NBA Finals MVP, they have the roster to be legitimate championship contenders.Leonard, James Harden and Ivica Zubac form the franchise cornerstones. Coach Ty Lue has a lineup that now features new signees John Collins, Bradley Beal, Brook Lopez and Chris Paul. Mainstays Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nic Batum, Kris Dunn and Derrick Jones Jr. give Lue depth, experience and versatility.The Clippers pushed the Nuggets to a seven-game series with an arguably shallow bench. Next season should be much different if the veterans can stay healthy.#5. LA LakersThe Luka Doncic era will start this season, relegating the still formidable LeBron James as the Slovenian’s co-star. Coach JJ Redick retains most of the players from last season’s squad but also signed a few notable additions. Marcus Smart, Deandre Ayton and rookie Adou Thiero provide depth in key areas.Doncic showed in the 2025 EuroBasket that next season could be a revenge campaign for him after the Dallas Mavericks traded him to the Lakers. James looks ready to prove he still has something left in the tank, while Austin Reaves could be hoping to get an All-Star nod.The Lakers have the lineup and big-game experience to push for a top 4 spot in the NBA Western Conference.#4. Minnesota TimberwolvesThe Minnesota Timberwolves looked ready to return to the NBA Western Conference finals hump before running into a buzzsaw called the OKC Thunder. Minnesota kept Naz Reid and Julius Randle but lost Nickeil Alexander-Walker, a key piece to the rotation.Anthony Edwards could be primed to enter MVP talks, but his team seems to lack the depth that the other contenders on this list have.#3. Denver NuggetsThe Thunder needed all they could and then some breaks to eliminate the Nuggets in an entertaining seven-game NBA Western Conference semis last season. Denver retooled by flipping Michael Porter Jr. for Cameron Johnson, reunited with Bruce Brown Jr. and signed Jonas Valanciunas and Tim Hardaway Jr.For the first time since they won the championship in 2023, the Nuggets arguably have their best depth around Nikola Jokic.#2. OKC ThunderThe OKC Thunder could easily top the NBA Western Conference if they stay healthy. They valued continuity by bringing back 14 of the 15 players who helped the team win the 2025 championship. OKC will also have point guard Nikola Topic, who sat out last season due to an injury.Staying at the top of their conference might be tough for OKC, considering how last season’s No. 2 seed reloaded. Nobody would be surprised, though, if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. hold the No. 1 spot after the regular season.#1. Houston RocketsThe Houston Rockets, seeded No. 2 last season, went out in the first round against the veteran Golden State Warriors. To reinforce the team, they gave up Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green and draft picks to get Kevin Durant and Clint Capela.Durant answers their need for a true scoring option, particularly in late-game situations, an issue that the Warriors exploited. KD could stay healthy, as he does not have to do much of the heavy lifting, the way he did for the Phoenix Suns.What could put Houston over the top is Alperen Sengun, who sizzled in the 2025 EuroBasket. If Sengun retains that form, he could help carry the Rockets to the No. 1 spot in the NBA Western Conference.