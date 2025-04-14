2025 LA Clippers playoffs scenario after win vs Warriors: Updated standings, schedule and more (April 13)

After a 2024-25 NBA season that started with more doubts than certainties, the LA Clippers are officially playoff-bound following a 124-119 overtime win against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. The game had significant seeding ramifications for each team, but the Clippers came out victorious and secured the No. 5 spot.

It's time to look ahead, as the Clippers embark on a different kind of journey. They weren’t considered title favorites at the start of the season, but they’ve firmly placed themselves on the list of potential dark horses.

LA Clippers' final 2024-25 standings

The LA Clippers' playoff position was secured after the team finished the regular season with eight straight wins to clinch the No. 5 seed. Their 50-32 record tied the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets, the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds, respectively, in a tightly contested Western Conference.

The final win against the Warriors proved crucial, as it ensured them an outright playoffs berth.

LA Clippers playoffs opponent and schedule

The Clippers will clash with the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. It will feature Russell Westbrook going up against his former team before he found his way to Denver.

Adding to the drama, the Nuggets recently fired coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth just days before the postseason, while the Clippers appear to be peaking at the right time. The result? A potentially explosive matchup.

The playoff schedule remains undisclosed, as the NBA will first complete the play-in tournament to finalize the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in each conference.

LA Clippers' regular-season record against Denver Nuggets

The regular-season series between the Clippers and Nuggets was as competitive as fans expect their playoff matchup to be. The Clippers took a 2-0 lead with 109-104 and 126-122 wins, but the Nuggets bounced back decisively, winning the final two meetings 120-98 and 125-103.

Can the LA Clippers win it all this season?

The LA Clippers' 2025 playoff run could be the one where Kawhi Leonard and Tyronn Lue finally lead the Clippers to the promised land. With a rejuvenated James Harden, they might not be considered one of the favorites, but they can make some noise and perhaps make a surprising run to the title.

The Nuggets, featuring MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, won't be an easy opponent, but the Clippers remain a dangerous threat to any team in the postseason.

