2025 LA Lakers Playoff Picture: Can LeBron James and Co. fall in play-in tournament territory after loss to Bulls?

The LA Lakers wilted late on Thursday, allowing the Chicago Bulls to pull off a come-from-behind 119-117 win. LA led 115-110 after Austin Reaves made two free throws. Back-to-back triples by Patrick Williams and Coby White pushed Chicago to a 116-115 lead. Reaves then drained a layup before Josh Giddey nailed a 46-footer to complete the rally from an 18-point deficit.

The loss gave the season series to the Bulls, who had won 146-115 on March 22. LA dropped to 44-29 for a tie with the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 4 spot in the fiercely contested Western Conference standings.

The defeat might be costly for LeBron James and Co., who finish the season with a tough schedule. They could fall into the play-in tournament if they don't do well in their final nine games.

LA Lakers playoff picture

Updated Standings

Here's where the Lakers stand after the game on Thursday:

Rank Team Win Loss Games Behind 1 OKC Thunder 61 12 -- 2 Houston Rockets 48 26 13.5 3 Denver Nuggets 46 28 15.5 4 LA Lakers 44 29 17 5 Memphis Grizzlies 44 29 17 6 LA Clippers 41 31 19.5 Play-in Tournament 7 Golden State Warriors 41 31 19.5 8 Minnesota Timberwolves 41 32 20 9 Dallas Mavericks 36 38 25.5 10 Sacramento Kings 35 37 25.5

Updated schedule

If the playoffs were to start today, the Memphis Grizzlies would host the LA Lakers in a first-round duel. Memphis leads the season series 2-1, which would give them the edge over LA in the tiebreaker.

On Saturday, the two teams will meet for the final team, an encounter that will be crucial for both. The Grizzlies firmly hold to the No. 4 spot and will secure the tiebreaker with a victory. Memphis might still not have Ja Morant, but it will play in front of what will expectedly be a rabid home crowd.

After capping a four-game road trip in Memphis, the LA Lakers go home for yet another crucial stretch. They face the Houston Rockets (48-26) on March 31 before facing the Golden State Warriors (41-31) three nights later.

Houston is 3.5 games ahead of the Lakers, who still have a shot at the No. 2 spot. Beating the Rockets will tie their season series and move them up the standings.

The Lakers own the tiebreaker against the Dubs, but a loss would pull them closer to the No. 7 spot and play-in tournament round. Whether Steph Curry returns from injury or not, LeBron James and Co. should be ready to defend their home court.

On the second night of a back-to-back, the LA Lakers host the Pelicans, who have relished the role of spoilers. If the home team is complacent, an upset would be monumental.

Four of LA’s last five games will be on the road. They visit Oklahoma for back-to-back games with the Thunder and then drop by Dallas for Luka Doncic’s return to his former team. The Lakers return to LA on Apr. 11 before closing the season on the road against the Blazers.

If the Lakers emerge with a losing record in their last nine games, they might end up in the play-in tournament.

