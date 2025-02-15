2025 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest odds: $37,756,096 sharpshooter close to snatching Damian Lillard's throne

Damian Lillard comes into the Starry All-Star 3-Point Contest on Saturday night as a two-time defending champion. He will look to make it a three-peat when he takes the floor at Chase Center.

Only two players have won three 3-point contests: Larry Bird and Craig Hodges. Interestingly, both three-peated. Bird won three straight between 1986 and 1988, while Hodges won the titles between 1990 and 1992. While Lillard has the chance to catch up with them, he won’t be the first to make it a hat trick of wins.

Damian Lillard enters the competition as the favorite, but there are seven other players rooting to knock him off the throne. Here’s a look at the odds, from worst to best, for Saturday’s Starry All-Star 3-Point Contest.

2025 NBA All-Star 3-point Contest odds: Can anyone beat Damian Lillard?

#8 Cade Cunningham (+1200)

NBA: FEB 12 Pistons at Bulls - Source: Getty

The Detroit Pistons guard is having a great season and even made his first All-Star team. As one of the contestants in the 3-Point Contest, he has a chance to win it, but not a realistic one, at least as per the oddsmakers. He is shooting just 35.1% from beyond the arc this season on 6.3 attempts per game.

#7 Jalen Brunson (+950)

New York Knicks v Toronto Raptors - Source: Getty

This is our dark horse to win the competition, as he is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc in 53 games this season. While his volume is not that high with 2.3 makes in 5.8 attempts per game, he makes key shots. Bet on Jalen Brunson to upset Damian Lillard.

#6 Tyler Herro (+700)

NBA: Miami Heat at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn

Tyler Herro is having a career year with the Miami Heat with averages of 23.9 points and 5.5 assists. While his 3-point shooting volume is higher than Brunson's at 3.7 makes per game on 9.7 attempts, his efficiency is lower at 38.0%.

#5 Cam Johnson (+700)

Brooklyn Nets v Portland Trail Blazers - Source: Getty

The Brooklyn Nets forward is shooting a career-high 41.3% from the 3-point line. While he has odds similar to Herro, we expect Johnson to make some waves in the contest. While he might not go all the way, he could make the final three.

#4 Norman Powell (+550)

NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Utah Jazz - Source: Imagn

The LA Clippers guard has been a key rotational player for several years, but no one could have predicted the kind of season he is having in 2024-25. He is shooting 49.6% from the floor, including 42.8% from beyond the arc. He also averages a career-high 24.2 points per game.

With the second-best 3-point shooting efficiency among the eight contestants, Norman Powell could cause an upset.

#3 Darius Garland (+500)

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Cleveland Cavaliers - Source: Imagn

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard has the best shooting efficiency from beyond the arc in the contest at 43.1%. It’s his first year participating in the competition, though, so things could go south if he doesn’t start strong.

#2 Buddy Hield (+490)

Golden State Warriors v Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Getty

Hield is the only other previous winner participating in the competition this year. He took home the title in 2020 in Chicago. He will also have the home crowd advantage in front of Golden State Warriors fans. That could go two ways: the support bogs him down to underperform or rushes his adrenaline to beat Damian Lillard.

Buddy Hield, who is in the midst of a four-year, $37,756,096 contract, is having a decent year from beyond the arc, shooting 36.3% on 7.0 attempts per game.

#1 Damian Lillard (300)

Golden State Warriors v Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Getty

Damian Lillard is the favorite for a reason. He has been there and done it on two straight occasions. He is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc this season on 9.1 attempts per game, which is the highest among the eight competitors.

