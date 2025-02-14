2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: Listing last 5 MVP winners

Every year, the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is what kicks off the weekend's festivities. Ahead of the latest installment of this event, here is a quick look back at some of the notable standouts in recent years.

At first, a handful of celebrities would just compete in a friendly basketball game. However, from 2005 on, the league spiced things up by adding an MVP award to the mix.

Over the past two decades, an assortment of celebrities have taken home MVP honors. Only two people have won it on multiple occasions, those being Kevin Hart and longtime NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens.

This year, the field of players is celebrities and a handful of former WNBA and NBA All-Stars. Among those partaking in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game this year include Druski, Kai Cenat, Noah Kahan and Shaboozey. The game is set to tip off at 7:00 pm Eastern Time Friday and will air on ESPN.

As a fresh batch of celebrities try to secure MVP, here is a recap of some of the award's recent winners.

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: Last 5 MVPs

1) Micah Parsons, 2024

Starting things off is last year's winner, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. The NFL star put together an impressive performance while leading his team to a 100-91 victory. Parsons took home MVP honors after erupting for 37 points and 16 rebounds on the winning squad.

2) DK Metcalf, 2023

Before Parsons took home MVP last year, another NFL player took home the award in 2023. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver ended up being the standout performer of the night after finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game ended in controversy in 2023, as WWE star The Miz hit a half-court buzzer-beater as time expired. However, the shot ended up getting called off.

3) Alex Toussaint, 2022

In 2022, Alex Toussaint found himself walking out of All-Star weekend with the MVP trophy. The viral Peleton instructor led Bill Walton's team to a 65-51 win with an 18-point performance. Among the biggest names to compete in the celebrity game that year was rapper Jack Harlow.

2) Common, 2020

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there was no NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in 2021. Taking it back to 2020, rapper Common was crowned MVP of the night.

Common found himself on the winning team, as Michael Wilbon took down Stephen A. Smith by a final score of 62-47. The longtime hip-hop star did a little bit of everything in the victory, finishing with 10 points, five rebounds and five assists.

1) Famous Los, 2019

The 2019 Celebrity All-Star Game ended up being a tight matchup, with the winning squad stealing an 82-80 win. Following this competitive affair, Famous Los was named MVP. The social media influencer led his team in scoring with 22 points, which resulted in him being given the honors.

