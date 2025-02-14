2025 NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge: Listing last 5 MVP winners

The NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge has gone through many changes in the last 15 years. It has gone from a duel between rookies and sophomores to having two teams drafted by NBA legends to facing Team USA against Team World. Finally, it has reached the most recent format in which four teams compete to win the challenge.

Ad

Plenty of players have stood out and taken the MVP trophy home during those years. For some, it was a presentation to the league, like John Wall in 2011 and Kyrie Irving in 2012.

The 2025 edition of the All-Star Rising Stars challenge will take place tonight and it's time to revisit the last five MVP award winners of this mini-tournament.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five last NBA All-Star Rising Stars MVPs

2019: Kyle Kuzma (Team USA)

Ad

Trending

2019 Mtn Dew ICE Rising Stars - Source: Getty

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The 2019 edition of the Rising Stars game pitted Team USA against Team World at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. In the game where Luka Doncic made long shots and joked around with Trae Young, Kyla Kuzma (LA Lakers) took home the MVP award after the American team won 161-144. He scored 35 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished two assists in 22 minutes.

Ad

2020: Miles Bridges (Team USA)

NBA: Rising Stars-World at U.S. - Source: Imagn

The 2020 edition of this game followed the same format, as Team USA and Team World clashed in a game that was lopsided for the home squad. Bridges bagged the MVP trophy that time after posting 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Ad

2022: Cade Cunningham (Team Barry)

2022 NBA All-Star - Clorox Rising Stars - Source: Getty

After the All-Star Rising Stars challenge wasn't played in 2021, the 2022 edition premiered the new format. Four legends picked four rosters from a pool of rookies, sophomores and G League players.

Ad

Cade Cunningham was the MVP that year after leading Team Barry (Rick Barry) to a 25-20 win over Team Isiah (Isiah Thomas) with five points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal in the final game.

2023: Jose Alvarado (Team Pau)

2023 NBA All Star - Jordan Rising Stars Game - Source: Getty

The second year under this new format saw New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado take the honor after leading Team Pau (Pau Gasol) to a 25-20 win over Team Joakim (Joakim Noah). He scored five points, one rebound and one assist.

Ad

2024: Bennedict Mathurin (Team Jalen)

NBA: Rising Stars: Team Detlef vs Team Jalen - Source: Imagn

The most recent recipient of this award was Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers. Jalen Rose's team beat Detlef Schrempf's squad 26-13 in the 2024 All-Star Rising Stars challenge, with Mathuring dropping four points, dishing two assists and stealing one ball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback