2025 NBA Draft Second Round Grades: Lakers' Adou Thierry swoop nets them A+ 

The second day of the 2025 NBA Draft continued the trend of big trades all over the board and plenty of surprising slides. Let’s grade every pick in the second round, even though there’s less reason to be harsh on these.

31. Phoenix Suns - Rasheer Fleming, F, St. Joseph’s

Phoenix aggressively moved up to the top of the round to secure Fleming, who most projected as a locked-in first-rounder. His unbelievable on ball defense and turnover creation strengthen a promising young Phoenix defensive core. Fleming won’t bring much offensively outside of play finishing, but this was strong value.

Grade: A-

32. Orlando Magic - Noah Penda, F, Le Mans

The Magic traded up to draft the best available player left out of the first round on my board. He bolsters an already dominant defense, adding another elite off ball helper. His shooting must improve to fit in offensively on an already spacing-limited Orlando offense:

Grade: A-

33. Charlotte Hornets - Sion James, F, Duke

Charlotte continued prioritizing high-feel connective players, pairing Kon Knueppel with his college teammate James. He’ll bring more connective tissue playmaking and on-ball defense with potential to carve out a rotation spot if he continues making threes.

Grade: B+

34. Charlotte Hornets - Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

Kalkbrenner brings desperately needed size and interior presence on both ends for a barren Charlotte frontcourt. He could slot in immediately as a solid starting center for the Hornets early in his NBA career, capable of boosting a defensive floor with his rim protection and finishing at the rim. Continuing his 3-point shooting development would make him an even more valuable offensive player.

Grade: A

35. Philadelphia 76ers - Johni Broome, F/C, Auburn

Broome dominated college basketball for multiple seasons and will hope to translate some of that to the NBA level. His passing will help connect the Sixers bevy of shooters and scorers, though he lacks the size and athletic tools to hang at the five on defense.

Grade: B

36. Los Angeles Lakers - Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas

New Lakers owner Mark Walter traded up twice to snag Thiero here, forking over cash and sacrificing no future assets to do so. He’s a dynamic athlete and downhill scorer with plenty of two way potential. If his jumper improves at all, the Lakers likely drafted a major steal.

Grade: A+

37. Detroit Pistons - Chaz Lanier, G, Tennessee

Lanier brings a contingency plan on the wing behind Tim Hardaway Jr. and Malik Beasley. He’s a dynamic shooter off the dribble and off the bounce and should fit in as a scorer in the NBA. Lanier won’t offer much aside from scoring but he can help add more juice to Detroit’s offense.

Grade: B-

38. Indiana Pacers - Kam Jones, G, Marquette

The Pacers traded up for Jones and added another diverse backcourt option for a team that will miss Tyrese Haliburton for much of the season. He’ll slot into a number of roles to weaponize his handle, footwork, touch and shotmaking prowess. His athleticism could limit his ceiling, but the Pacers landed an excellent player.

Grade: A

39. Toronto Raptors - Alijah Martin, G, Florida

Martin will bring toughness and excellent athleticism to Toronto’s guard room. He doesn’t have a standout NBA skill on the offensive end but could add value as an energetic defender and floor spacer.

Grade: C

40. New Orleans Pelicans - Micah Peavy, F, Georgetown

Peavy’s excellent point of attack defense and off-ball playmaking can help him add value on the wing. He must prove his senior season shooting leap can sustain into the NBA, paving a path for him at a 3-and-D wing.

Grade: C

41. Phoenix Suns - Koby Brea, F, Kentucky

Brea is the best pure shooter in the draft with a special shooting track record on pullup and off movement shots. He won’t bring much else outside of shooting, but Phoenix has spent most of their draft picks on defensive core pieces over the last few years.

Grade: A-

42. Sacramento Kings - Maxime Raynaud, C/F, Stanford

It makes sense for Sacramento to add a floor-spacing center who can attack closeouts next to Domantas Sabonis and Raynaud slipped farther than consensus imagined. He won’t bring much defensive or playmaking value, but it makes sense to pair him with the pieces Sacramento has on the roster.

Grade: C+

43. Washington Wizards - Jamir Watkins, F, Florida State

After drafting tons of high-potential freshmen and sophomores over the past two seasons, Watkins brings an NBA-ready player on the wing. He’s an all-around player with enough passing talent, ball skills and athleticism to contribute on both ends on the wing, especially if he keeps improving his jumper.

Grade: A

44. Oklahoma City Thunder - Brooks Barnhizer, F, Northwestern

Oklahoma City coveted Barnhizer’s defensive playmaking, adding another wing who can create havoc and turnovers on the perimeter. His funky intermediate scoring game and solid playmaking are intriguing traits for a wing, but he’ll need to add a reliable outside jumper to add value in the NBA.

Grade: C+

45. Minnesota Timberwolves - Rocco Zikarsky, C, Brisbane.

Minnesota took another shot at an international center in the second round, continuing to bolster their frontcourt depth. Zikarsky had a down season in the NBL, but his sheer size, solid offensive skill and defensive potential are worth developing. The Wolves could stash him overseas until he’s ready to contribute.

Grade: B+

46. Boston Celtics - Amari Williams, C/F, Kentucky

The Celtics are extremely thin at center after trades and impending free agency, so it makes sense for them to take a swing at a big in the second round. Williams’s ball handling and hub playmaking are an intriguing set of complementary skills to pair with solid rebounding and shot blocking.

Grade: B-

47. Milwaukee Bucks - Bogoljub Markovic, F, Mega Basket

Markovic brings shooting and playmaking as a jumbo wing and a possible draft-and-stash offense. He might not bring the defense the Bucks desperately need, but dynamic movement shooting and smooth processing at his size are valuable traits worth investing in.

Grade: B+

48. Memphis Grizzlies - Javon Small, G, West Virginia

Small was the last remaining first-round graded player on my draft board, making this a tremendous value for a Grizzlies front offense with a strong track record of finding second-round value. He’s a 3-and-D point guard with more burst and off-ball playmaking than average for the archetype.

Grade: A+

49. Cleveland Cavaliers - Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke

I’m not as high as the consensus draft opinion on Proctor, as I worry about jack-of-all-trades archetypes without standout skills in college. Still, this is solid value at this point in the draft and could add another rotation guard to the roster, especially if another team signs Ty Jerome away in free agency.

Grade: C

50. Los Angeles Clippers - Kobe Sanders, F, Nevada

The Clippers drafted an intriguing shot-making wing in the late second round. Sanders isn’t an explosive athlete, but his ball skills, shooting talent and on-ball defense make him worth a late-round flier.

Grade: B

51. New York Knicks - Mohamed Diawara, F, Cholet

Diawara is a tall, dynamic wing athlete with some upside as a creator with some promising handling flashes. He’ll need plenty of time to improve his jumper and decision-making, but investing in an athletic perimeter player with size here makes sense.

Grade: C+

52. Golden State Warriors - Alex Toohey, F, Sydney

Toohey is one of the draft’s best defensive playmakers who played and excelled in a variety of roles on defense this season. He’ll need to improve his shot to add value on offense without great athleticism, but his funky creation and intriguing handle for a tall forward are intriguing value adds.

Grade: A

53. Utah Jazz - John Tonje, G, Wisconsin

Tonje’s bruising, powerful style and solid outside shooting could help him add offensive value on the wing. The Jazz have plenty of guards in their rotation to sort out, but shooting and strength are valuable traits worth swinging on late in the draft.

Grade: B+

54. Indiana Pacers - Taelon Peter, G, Liberty

Peter is an analytics darling who sported incredible efficiency in college and produced as a play finisher, outside shooter and decision maker. The Pacers like this older, mid-major archetype, with Peter following players like Enrique Freeman, Ben Sheppard, Terry Taylor and Alize Johnson.

Grade: B-

55. Chicago Bulls - Lachlan Olbrich, F, Illawarra

Olbrich brings throwback post moves and solid handling coordination for a big as a developmental frontcourt swing. His size and athleticism likely preclude him from returning starter value, but he’s skilled enough to find an offensive bench role.

Grade: C-

56. Golden State Warriors - Will Richard, F, Florida

Richard adds another 3-and-D wing bet to the Warriors' wing room. His outside shooting, off-ball movement and screen navigation on defense helps him fit next to stars as a low-usage offensive wing.

Grade: A-

57. Boston Celtics, Max Shulga, G, Wichita State

Shulga was a massive steal here by my board, bringing more value than the average off-guard shooter. He’s a crafty finisher, solid passer and active defender who could find a home in Boston’s rotation this season.

Grade: A

58. Cleveland Cavaliers - Saliou Niang, F, Trento

Niang is an athletic developmental wing prospect that the Cavs will likely stash overseas. His athletic tools could help him develop into an impact defensive player as he ages.

Grade: C-

59. Memphis Grizzlies - Jahmai Mashack, G, Tennessee

Memphis drafted a defensive specialist with the final pick of the draft — Mashack’s excellent lateral athleticism, speed and defensive intensity help him on the wing. If he develops a solid 3-point, he could find a bench home in Memphis.

Grade: C+

