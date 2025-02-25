2025 NBA Draft: Top 5 guards ft. Jeremiah Fears and Nolan Traore

For the third edition of our 2025 NBA Draft, we’ll tackle the points in the class. We’re breaking down and ranking prospects from the six position groups that correspond with our Mock Draft Simulator. Previously, we ranked the five best forwards and centers in the class.

As a reminder, we’re grouping prospects based on their projected role/archetype at the NBA level, which may or may not align with their college role. The “point” category comprises shorter players who often initiate their team’s offense and defend other guards. They can move off of the ball, but most of their value comes with the ball in their hands.

Despite the league’s upward trend in size and height, elite guard-sized initiators like Jalen Brunson and Trae Young can become legitimate stars. Players like TJ McConnell, Davion Mitchell and Dennis Schroder can carve roles as point-of-attack defenders and bench creators.

Our mock draft simulator differentiates “points” from “guards,” the latter consisting of taller players who often lean more off-ball than on. Any notable guard prospects absent from this ranking will likely feature in that one which will come soon.

1. Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma

Of all the point guard prospects in this class, Fears has the highest likelihood of developing into a star-level lead initiator. As an 18-year-old lead guard, Fears leads all freshmen in usage rate (31.4), just above Cooper Flagg, while maintaining solid efficiency (56.8% true shooting). The Sooners ask him to run their offense and he’s done well considering his youth.

Jeremiah Fears has the highest upside for any point guard in the 2025 NBA Draft Source: Imagn

His physical tools pop off of the page, as Fears burns defenders with an elite first step and generates impressive force and power for his size and age. Those tools paired with a creative handle help Fears live at the basket (34.9% half-court rim frequency), constantly generating paint touches for his own shots and kickouts to teammates.

On the surface, Fears’ 3-point shooting (28.7%) looks concerning. His underlying shooting indicators, though, are strong: 83.9% from the line, 7.4 attempts per 100 possessions and 44.4% on off-dribble 2-point jumpers. He’s shot the ball efficiently on catch-and-shoot threes (34.7%) with his off-dribble 3-point shooting (21.2%) dragging down his overall numbers, but it’s common for young guards to improve as pull-up shooters.

Fears hasn’t been as effective against SEC opponents, though he’s coming off back-to-back excellent performances against ranked opponents. He must improve his decision-making on the ball and reduce his turnovers, but that often comes with age and experience. Live game experience and learning through mistakes will help Fears sharpen and hone his point guard skills.

There’s no guarantee Fears will develop into a star, but his intersection of youth, offensive load, passing skill and physical tools form an intriguing upside package. He’s well worth a lottery selection for teams in need of a guard-sized initiator.

2. Nolan Traore, Saint Quentin

Traore hasn’t held his status as a top-five prospect after his excellent summer against youth competition, but he’s still an intriguing guard prospect. It’s easy to argue for Traore as a cleaner fit in the ‘guard’ category. He’s 6’4 with a strong defensive projection on and off the ball and has made 39.5% of his catch-and-shoot threes this season.

Playing as a lead guard for Saint Quentin, Traore has struggled to score efficiently this season (49.8% true shooting). It’s imperative for on-ball players to threaten the defense as a scorer so defenders can’t ignore them entirely. Traore doesn’t have a consistent scoring go-to at this point, which isn’t an excellent sign.

However, Traore’s elite first step means he can live at the rim and that’s often enough to help a prospect develop into a positive scorer. His finishing at the rim this season isn’t stellar, but 60.5% at the hoop is solid. Without great vertical bounce, Traore may never become an elite finisher, but players who pressure the rim and pass like him often return big offensive value.

If Traore doesn’t reach his ceiling, he could find a role as an off-guard if his spacing threat proves reliable. But Traore’s advantage creation lends to an on-ball ceiling at the tail end of his outcome range, making him an intriguing gamble somewhere in the draft.

3. Boogie Fland, Arkansas

Fland’s season ended abruptly due to injury in January, but he’s still a first-round quality point prospect. He exemplifies the small guard as a player who thrives as a pull-up shotmaker and offensive orchestrator who struggles to score on the interior and gives up size on defense. If Fland succeeds in the NBA, he’ll do it because of the strength of his best traits.

Boogie Fland is an excellent ball-handler and could be among the better ones in 2025 NBA Draft. Source: Imagn

Few if any prospects in this class handle like Fland can, exemplified by his sparkling 3.7 assist-to-turnover ratio. Even without spectacular vision, Fland carves up defenses by dribbling through them without turning the ball over to locate open teammates. He’s a great shooter as well, converting 36.5% of his nine 3-pointers per 100 possessions.

When defenses force Fland to the rim, he struggles immensely, shooting a putrid 36.7% at the rim. It’s challenging for smaller guards who can’t score in the paint to thrive in the NBA, especially ones with Fland’s defensive limitations. His strengths will make him worth a look, though, as his shooting and handling present considerable upside.

4. Bennett Stirtz, Drake

No player in college basketball holds their team together like Bennett Stirtz does. He’s appeared in an absurd 98.6% of Drake’s minutes this season, carrying their offense as a volume pick-and-roll handler. Despite running 20.1 pick and rolls per game, the second most in the nation, Stirtz scores efficiently (60% true shooting) and sports an elite 3.2 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Stirtz, at 6’4 with solid explosive twitch and great change of direction skill, slices defenses like they’re hot butter. There’s an argument to be made for Stirtz as the highest feel player in the class given his vision, processing speed and command of pace and timing on the ball. It’s nearly impossible to guard a player like Stirtz who constantly punishes even minor defensive mistakes.

He’s progressed as a shooter as well, up to 37.7% on the season. To thrive as a lead guard at the NBA level, Stirtz must keep progressing as a scorer, improving as a pull-up shooter and intermediate scorer. But players with his feel for the game, athletic tools and defensive chops often develop into valuable players and Stirtz is no different.

5. Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn

Pettiford’s primary obstacles for NBA success are obvious; Auburn lists him at a generous 6’1, though he might not stand taller than six feet in socks. Despite his smaller stature, Pettiford is one of the draft’s more talented players. He’s an explosive off-dribble shooter, shooting 37.9% on an enormous 13.3 triples per 100 possessions.

Tahaad Pettiford is among the smaller guards but his elite game could bode well in the NBA. Source: Imagn

Virtually all short guards who stick in the NBA are elite off-dribble shooters and Pettiford ticks that box. He pairs his shooting with a lightning-quick first step, a controlled, elastic handle and high-level passing vision. Pettiford passes and dribbles with both hands, fitting balls into tight windows and wrapping shots over and around taller defenders.

Due to his size, offenses will target Pettiford, but his toughness and lateral quickness allow him to defend the ball and generate turnovers (2.8% steal rate). He’ll face an uphill battle on his way to the NBA, but Pettiford is too talented to ignore. The freshman has proven himself a valuable two-way player with clear pro potential.

Honorable Mentions: Xaivian Lee, Javon Small, Walter Clayton Jr., Mark Sears

All stats via Bart Torvik and Synergy

