2025 NBA Free Agency: Predicting landing spots for top six prospects ft. Jonathan Kuminga & Russell Westbrook

The 2025 NBA free agency saw LeBron James, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Julius Randle, Fred VanVleet, Myles Turner and Naz Reid re-sign with their teams. However, high-profile restricted free agents like Jonathan Kuminga and Russell Westbrook remain unsettled.Kuminga has yet to sign after being tendered a $7.9 million qualifying offer by the Golden State Warriors. He may bet on himself by signing it and becoming unrestricted next summer.The other player still stuck in a limbo is veteran guard Westbrook. The former Nuggets star remains unsigned but has continued to train and stay ready.With the 2025/26 NBA training camp opening on Sept. 24, let’s predict possible landing spots for the top six free agent prospects.2025 NBA Free Agency: Predicting landing spots for top six prospectsThe 2025 NBA free agency carries the same theme. Teams are tight on cap space after a busy offseason. Several young restricted NBA free agents like Kuminga, Josh Giddey, Quentin Grimes and Cam Thomas have become bargaining chips.Meanwhile, veterans like Westbrook and Simmons are reportedly drawing cautious interest but are getting limited guaranteed offers.Let’s take a look at the free agents available:#1. Jonathan KumingaCurrent status: Kuminga is an NBA restricted free agent and although the Warriors have reportedly offered a $7.9 million qualifying offer, the Dubs can match other offers. Contract talks have reportedly stalled and Golden State may prefer a sign-and-trade if he wants more.Golden State Warriors forward of the NBA Jonathan Kuminga - Source: ImagnFit/suitors: The Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings have been mentioned as plausible sign-and-trade landing spots.Both teams make sense for Kuminga as they need an athletic wing. Kuminga showed his brilliance in the position during the 2025 NBA playoffs and can also fit as a secondary/bench star. He can score and switch defensive positions.My prediction is a sign-and-trade to a mid-market contender, most likely Brooklyn or Sacramento. If no trade materializes, he could take the qualifying offer to become a UFA next year, but current reporting suggests teams are negotiating now.#2. Russell WestbrookCurrent status: Westbrook has remained an unrestricted free agent. The interest in the former MVP has been thin and sporadic, with multiple outlets reporting that his market is still uncertain this late in the offseason.Russell Westbrook - Source: ImagnFit/suitors: The Kings have been floated in rumors as a potential landing spot. Westbrook will provide veteran punch and sixth-man play to a playoff team looking for playmaking depth off the bench. A short-term veteran deal or veteran-minimum pacts seem like the likely scenario here.Westbrook can still provide playmaking and energy. However, how he fits in with ball-dominant starters, his defensive lapses and salary expectations are the main obstacles.My prediction is that he signs a short veteran deal in a bench and playmaking role. This will most likely be in Sacramento or another team with backcourt turnover. However, if league interest continues to cool, he could start the season unsigned and join a team mid-season.#3. Ben SimmonsCurrent status: Simmons has remained an unrestricted free agent. He is reportedly seeking more than a minimum but not the max. His market is cautious after he had intermittent play in the past seasons; however, several teams, such as the New York Knicks and the Warriors have been linked.NBA forward Ben Simmons - Source: ImagnFit/suitors: The Knicks’ need for versatile defenders and playmakers fits Simmons’ profile. The Warriors would have been a much preferred destination, but their complicated finances will make a deal tough.Both NBA teams will make sense to Simmons as his size and playmaking would be a low-usage complement next to their scoring stars. All of this depends on whether the team is willing to accept his floor-spacing limits and they are evaluating whether value can be squeezed from him without having to overpay.My prediction is Simmons will have a one-year, team-friendly deal to a playoff-caliber team that values defense and playmaking. The Knicks or a Western Conference contender are the most likely teams. If he pushes for more money, picks will thin and he may accept a shorter prove-it pact deal.#4. Quentin GrimesCurrent status: Quentin Grimes is a restricted free agent. After producing 21.9 ppg since his move to the 76ers, he’s looking for a bigger role and pay, but teams are limited by cap.Philadelphia 76ers NBA guard Quentin Grimes - Source: ImagnFit/suitors: Philadelphia 76ers, his current team, seems like the logical place to re-sign if they want his shooting and defensive depth. However, the Utah Jazz have been floated as surprise fits for a buyout or sign-and-trade, or an offer-sheet possibility.This all makes sense as Grimes is a 3-and-D guard who can start or come off the bench. He would be valuable for playoff teams, but his restricted status plus cap crunch means his price and value gap could force a sign-and-trade or a modest deal.My prediction is he re-signs with the 76ers on a modest multi-year deal. He may be matched on a modest offer sheet, and if the price spikes, he gets moved via sign-and-trade to a team needing shooting.#5. Josh GiddeyCurrent status: Josh Giddey is reportedly in limbo, as reports have flagged him among the notable unsigned restricted and unrestricted names. He’s young with playmaking upside and teams are weighing long-term fit vs. his price.Josh Giddey - Source: ImagnFit/suitors: The Chicago Bulls are reportedly mentioned. If he goes with a contending team, his playmaking can flourish as a secondary ball-handler. Another team mentioned is Golden State, as they need a pass-first guard.Giddey’s size and play creation are rare and attractive to teams that value ball movement. The sticking point is how a team will deploy him alongside scoring guards and also whether they’re willing to commit long money.My prediction is that he sticks with the team that controls his rights, most likely the Bulls, on either a team extension or a modest offer sheet. Or he goes for a sign-and-trade to a team that guarantees him more game time.#6. Cam ThomasCurrent status: Thomas is a restricted free agent with a strong scoring track. He averaged 24.0 ppg last season. He and Brooklyn are reportedly apart in talks.Cam Thomas dribbles beside Cleveland Cavaliers NBA guard Sam Merrill - Source: IMAGNFit/suitors: The Nets are a natural fit, but there’s a gap in the negotiation. If the Nets don’t match offers, teams that need instant scoring off the bench would be interested, most likely mid-market playoff teams.For Thomas, staying back with the Nets makes more sense. He is a pure scorer and teams low on a reliable scoring punch will value him, if the Nets don’t. But his defensive limitations and fit into their lineups will create price friction.My prediction is he either signs a moderate contract with Brooklyn or accepts a qualifying offer and then tries for a larger UFA payday next summer. If the price is right, a mid-market contender will take him via a sign-and-trade.