2025 NBA Mock Draft: Cooper Flagg to Philadelphia, and March Madness chaos leads to massive slips

The first weekend of March Madness came and passed, meaning the basketball world has its eyes on the college game. People are getting their first looks at some of the elite prospects of the 2025 NBA Draft, many of which showed out.

We’re using a random Tankathon lottery simulation to determine the draft order for this mock. With the draft nearing, we’ll drift towards predicting each pick based on consensus opinion with some of my own thoughts baked in. Until we have exact confirmation otherwise, we’ll assume all players will be eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft.

1. Philadelphia 76ers - Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

Previous Mock Placement: 1

In a moment of divine fortune, the 76ers save their franchise’s hopes by landing the first overall pick. Flagg is a franchise-changing prospect, capable of developing into an offensive initiator and an All-NBA defender. He’s incredibly scaleable off of the ball and fits next to star guards like the 76ers have until he can become the superstar offensive player his ceiling brings.

2. Brooklyn Nets - Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

Previous Mock Placement: 2

Harper adds a blue chip talent to construct Brooklyn’s roster around. He’s a strong primary initiator bet because of his excellent driving and scoring at the rim. Harper has improving to do with his shooting consistency, but his driving is a star-level superpower. The Nets still make out well here by adding a player of Harper’s caliber.

3. Toronto Raptors - Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

Previous Mock Placement: 3

Maluach continues to settle in and improve defensively as the season progresses. He’s showcasing his immense defensive potential due to his stellar mobility, size and improving shot blocking. Maluach would thrive as a play finisher for Scottie Barnes and the rest of Toronto’s key offensive pieces, eventually anchoring an already strong defense.

4. Sacramento Kings - Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

Previous Mock Placement: 6

Sacramento jumping up to the top four would be shocking given their low odds but it would help reset a rudderless roster. They’ll take an elite shotmaker in Bailey falling into their laps, adding another dynamic offensive talent to the roster. Bailey must improve as a driver and decision maker, but his shotmaking and secondary rim protection would make him a critical piece.

5. Washington Wizards - Derik Queen, C/F, Maryland

Previous Mock Placement: 10

A buzzer beater against Colorado State brought Derik Queen national attention. He’s earning his flowers for a phenomenal season as Maryland’s primary creator. Queen has real limitations as a 6’9 center who isn’t a reliable outside shooter. His driving creation and high-end passing are star traits, though, and Alex Sarr would cover for his weaknesses nightly.

Derik Queen changes the fortunes for Washington Wizards at no.4 on our Mock Draft. Source: Imagn

6. Utah Jazz - VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor

Previous Mock Placement: 5

The Jazz badly need a face for their franchise and Edgecombe boasts the upside to be that player. He’s an electric athlete with incredible burst and vertical explosion. Though Edgecombe has plenty of developing until he becomes a creator, his off-ball shooting raises his floor. Utah needs building block defenders and Edgecombe’s upside fits that.

7. Charlotte Hornets - Kon Knueppel, F, Duke

Previous Mock Placement: 16

Charlotte has neglected high feel players for too long and Knueppel addresses that problem. On top of his elite shooting, Knueppel is a savvy off-ball mover and a pick and roll playmaker. His athletic limitations cap his creation ceiling, but he’d thrive playing off of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

8. New Orleans Pelicans - Tre Johnson, G, Texas

Previous Mock Placement: 8

The Pelicans will always enjoy more shooting next to Zion Williamson and the rest of their core. Johnson is arguably the draft’s best shooter, excelling as a pull-up shooter and movement scorer. His rim pressure limits the offensive ceiling, but Johnson’s shooting and underrated playmaking will help him impact the game early.

9. Miami Heat - Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

Previous Mock Placement: 9

Fears ended his season with a standout performance against UConn, flashing his high-level creation traits. He lives in the paint, finds his teammates in the pick and roll and scores in the intermediate with touch. The Heat need more stars and Fears could become a lead initiator if he improves his off-dribble 3-point shooting.

10. San Antonio Spurs - Collin Murray-Boyles, F/C, South Carolina

Previous Mock Placement: 7

Murray-Boyles would be overjoyed to land in San Antonio, as Victor Wembanyama is the perfect big man to pair with him. He covers for his shooting limitations, letting Murray-Boyles thrive as usual on the interior. Murray-Boyles has immense defensive upside on and off of the ball and could form an impenetrable front line for the Spurs.

11. Portland Trail Blazers - Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois

Previous Mock Placement: 4

Jakucionis’s recent struggles with turnovers and driving creation caused some skepticism for some scouts. He’s still a brilliant playmaker with tons of shotmaking upside, which could help him excel as an off-guard for a shooting-needy Portland team. If he cleans up his ball control and adds strength, he still could develop into a star lead guard.

12. Chicago Bulls - Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown

Previous Mock Placement: 12

The Bulls can’t rely on Nikola Vucevic as a long-term center solution and Sorber provides a similarly impressive skill level. He’s not the shooter Vucevic is, but Sorber’s ball skills, ambitious passing and interior scoring chops provide quite a bit of offensive upside. Chicago would benefit from his defensive floor raising and rim protection as well.

13. Dallas Mavericks - Labaron Philon, G, Alabama

Previous Mock Placement: 13

Philon already has experience as a complementary guard playing next to stars. If everything breaks right, his twitch and change of direction with the ball could lead to on-ball upside. He should become a solid catch and shooter which pairs naturally with his shut down on-ball defense.

A lot of Boards have LaBaron inside top 10 but we think he's going 13 in our Mock Draft- Source: Imagn

14. Houston Rockets - Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

Previous Mock Placement: 14

Richardson adds more long-term upside to Houston’s guard room. He’s already a seasoned off-ball scorer, making him an ideal fit next to Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson. There’s some on-ball scoring upside there too, assuming Richardson can take advantage of his handle and all-around touch.

15. Orlando Magic - Ben Saraf, G, Ulm

Previous Mock Placement: 18

The Magic are desperate for another offensive piece in their guard room, making Saraf a logical fit. He’d immediately add pick and roll creation, rim pressure and off-dribble shooting to Orlando’s offense. Saraf profiles best as a complementary guard and should fit nearly next to Orlando’s stars if his jumper continues improving.

16. San Antonio Spurs - Will Riley, F, Illinois

Previous Mock Placement: 27

Riley played his best basketball toward the end of his season, showcasing immense shotmaking prowess. The Spurs will need to wait on physical development, but the reward could be worth it. Beyond his shotmaking talent, Riley’s solid passing, defensive positioning and high motor help his long-term NBA case.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves - Kam Jones, G, Marquette

Previous Mock Placement: 15

Jones would add more creation to Minnesota’s guard room. Despite a down-shooting season, Jones is still a consummate college initiator who wins with an elite handle, rim pressure and passing skill. He’d instantly lift their offense as a bench initiator and off-ball scorer if his shooting can rebound.

18. Utah Jazz - Noa Essengue, F, Ulm

Previous Mock Placement: 22

Essengue is a perfect upside swing for the Jazz who need more impact defenders and size on the wing. If Essengue can keep improving his jumper, he could further exploit his incredible physical tools. The Jazz can be patient with Essengue, waiting for him to become a contributor on offense.

19. Brooklyn Nets - Asa Newell, F/C, Georgia

Previous Mock Placement: 19

The Nets need competent players to boost their floor and Newell projects as a useful NBA big man. His size and lack of passing feel limit his ceiling, but Newell’s production during his freshman year was impressive. His interior scoring, touch and defensive versatility should help him become a useful role piece.

20. Oklahoma City Thunder - Noah Penda, F, Le Mans

Previous Mock Placement: 11

Penda fits a ton of Sam Presti preferences, including his length, size and high feel for the game. Improving his outside shooting consistency will help unlock Penda’s passing and driving skill. He’s already a phenomenal defender and fits the Thunder’s aggressive defensive game plan.

21. Miami Heat - Nolan Traore, G, Saint Quentin

Previous Mock Placement: 20

Traore hasn’t scored off of the dribble like scouts expected this season, but he’s developing into a solid complementary point guard. Solid off-ball shooting and pick-and-roll game help his offensive floor, and his elite first step could still boost his tail-end upside. Miami’s environment should help Traore become the best version of himself.

22. Indiana Pacers - Bennett Stirtz, G, Drake

Previous Mock Placement: 23

The transition from Drake’s snail-paced offense to Indiana’s up-and-down style would be drastic for Stirtz. He should easily assimilate to a transition-heavy offense because of his elite processing, handling skill and passing accuracy. If Stirtz has a strong pre-draft process, he could turn down Iowa and leave for the NBA.

Bennett Stirtz has entered the transfer portal, however, we think he still gets picked in the top 25 - Source: Imagn

23. Atlanta Hawks - Alex Condon, C, Florida

Previous Mock Placement: 26

Condon and the Hawks make one of my favorite fits in the draft due to Atlanta’s need at center. He’d provide the size Onyeka Okongwu lacks, adding another rim protector with perimeter mobility. On offense, Condon’s excellent feel, processing and dribbling make him an ideal complement next to initiators like Trae Young.

24. Washington Wizards - Carter Bryant, F, Arizona

Previous Mock Placement: 38

Bryant continues to rocket up big boards with his performance in the tournament. He’s a freaky athlete, capable of highlight blocks and weak side rotations. Bryant has shot the ball well this season, making a 3-and-D future easy to imagine. The Wizards should continue drafting high ceiling prospects to bolster their core.

25. Orlando Magic - Liam McNeeeley, F, UConn

Previous Mock Placement: 33

McNeeley may not bring much outside of shooting, but Orlando would benefit greatly from his shotmaking presence. He’d add value as a movement shooter and foul generator playing off of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Despite his defensive limitations, his height and heady positioning offer him a reasonable floor.

26. Brooklyn Nets - Egor Demin, G, BYU

Previous Mock Placement: 34

Demin adds another prospect with long-term offensive upside to Brooklyn’s core. He’s one of the better passers in the class at 6’8 and his game gels together when the jumpers fall. Demin will need to stabilize his jumper and add more strength, but he could develop into an intriguing wing connector.

27. Brooklyn Nets - Miles Byrd, F, San Diego State

Previous Mock Placement: 17

Byrd falls down the board because of concerns around his scoring projection, but the Nets would be wise to bet on him here. If Byrd’s shooting can stabilize, that will help his elite off-ball defense shine. He’s a manipulative, creative pick-and-roll passer, further expanding his offensive utility.

28. Boston Celtics - Rasheer Fleming, F, Saint Joseph’s

Previous Mock Placement: 21

The Cleitcs keep Fleming in the Northeast, adding another impact defender off the ball. He fits the mold of a valuable 3-point shooting rim protector archetype after improving his jumper this year. Fleming’s strength, mobility and help rim protection make him safe bet to impact the game defensively at the NBA level.

29. Phoenix Suns - Danny Wolf, C, Michigan

Previous Mock Placement: 29

The Suns badly need help at center and Wolf provides an intriguing offensive option. He’s uniquely skilled on offense and could fill a familiar perimeter hub role because of his handling and pick-and-roll passing skill. Shooting consistency and defensive limitations may cap his ceiling, but Wolf’s rare offensive traits are worth betting on.

30. Los Angeles Clippers - Nique Clifford, F, Colorado State

Previous Mock Placement: 24

LA benefits from Clifford sliding further down than his talent should let him. Despite being an older prospect, Clifford should help the Clippers immediately on both ends. He’s developed into an impressive offensive player with his shooting development to add onto his impressive defense. Scaling down at the NBA level will help his defensive intensity improve.

First Round of picks in Sportskeeda's 2025 NBA Mock Draft

Projected pick Player Team 1 Cooper Flagg Philadelphia 76ers 2 Dylan Harper Brooklyn Nets 3 Khaman Maluach Toronto Raptors 4 Ace Bailey Sacramento Kings 5 Derik Queen Washington Wizards 6 VJ Edgecombe Utah Jazz 7 Kon Knueppel Charlotte Hornets 8 Tre Johnson/ New Orleans Pelicans 9 Jeremiah Fears Miami Heat 10 Collin Murray-Boyles San Antonio Spurs 11 Kasparas Jakucionis Portland Trailblazers 12 Thomas Sorber Chicago Bulls 13 Labaron Phillon Dallas Mavericks 14 Jase Richardson Houston Rockets 15 Ben Saraf Orlando Magic 16 Will Riley San Antonio Spurs 17 Kam Jones Minnesota Timberwolves 18 Noa Essengue Utah Jazz 19 Asa Newell Brooklyn Nets 20 Noa Penda Oklahoma City Thunder 21 Nolan Traore Miami Heat 22 Bennett Stirtz Indiana Pacers 23 Alex Condon Atlanta Hawks 24 Carter Bryant Washington Wizards 25 Liam McNeeley Orlando Magic 26 Egor Demin Brooklyn Nets 27 Miles Byrd Brooklyn Nets 28 Rasheer Fleming Boston Celtics 29 Danny Wolf Phoenix Suns 30 Nique Clifford Los Angeles Clippers

31. Philadelphia 76ers - Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

Previous Mock Placement: 44

The 76ers need more center insurance and Kalkbrenner is an easy bet to contribute in the NBA. He’s not overwhelmingly physical or athletic, but Kalkbrenner is a graceful giant who scores at the hoop and walls off the rim on defense. Expanding his 3-point shooting is a promising sign for his offensive ceiling.

32. Brooklyn Nets - Hugo Gonzalez, F, Real Madrid

Previous Mock Placement: 30

Gonzalez makes sense as a developmental pick for Boston’s pipeline. Playing in the EuroLeague as a teenager is a tall task, and Gonzalez has held up on defense. Developing his jumper will help Gonzalez capitalize on his powerful driving and help him carry two-way value on the wing.

Hugo Gonzalez might not have Luka Doncic level of hype but he will be a great pick up in the 2nd round. - Source: Getty

33. Detroit Pistons - Tahaad Pettiford, G, Auburn

Previous Mock Placement: 31

Pettiford continues to look the part of an NBA guard, winning as a shooter, driver and playmaker. He plays larger than his height because of his explosion and incredible ball skills help him navigate the court. His offensive spark would be much appreciated for a Detroit team in need of more perimeter creation.

34. Chicago Bulls - Flory Bidunga, C/F, Kansas

Previous Mock Placement: 25

Doubling down on the frontcourt makes sense for the Bulls, especially given Bidunga’s immense physical talent. Despite his lack of height, Bidunga’s vertical athleticism is special, letting him thrive as a play finisher and shot blocker. He’s a worthwhile upside swing in the second round for a Bulls team that needs long-term answers down low.

35. Boston Celtics - Darrion Williams, F, Texas Tech

Previous Mock Placement: 32

Boston lands another ready-made role player in Darrion Williams, who has dominated opponents so far in the tournament. Williams’s blend of shooting, dribbling skill, passing and strength offer quite a bit of offensive versatility in Boston’s read and react offense.

36. Minnesota Timberwolves - Ian Jackson, G, North Carolina

Previous Mock Placement: 42

The Wolves continue to add creation in their backcourt. Jackson won off of the dribble with his excellent handle and craft and expanded his shooting greatly. He doesn’t add much outside of scoring, but he could develop into a useful complementary bucket-getter for Minnesota with some upside to develop into more.

37. Charlotte Hornets - Johni Broome, C/F, Auburn

Previous Mock Placement: 37

The Hornets badly need reliable big man depth, especially given Mark Williams’s injury history. There are legitimate questions about his size limiting his translation, but players as skilled, smart and athletic as Broome have high NBA floors. He’d boost Charlotte’s floor on defense and pair well with their offensive superheroes.

38. Charlotte Hornets - Yaxel Lendeborg, F, UAB

Previous Mock Placement: 39

Lendeborg recorded some ridiculous stat lines late in the season, showcasing his improved all-around game. His main NBA offensive skill isn’t fully clear, but Lendeborg has become a solid outside shooter, added to his passing feel and interior scoring. Regardless of his offense, Lendeborg’s excellent on and off-ball defense will help Charlotte on that end.

39. Golden State Warriors - Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida

Previous Mock Placement: n/a

Clayton continues to thrive on the NCAA Tournament stage, winning Florida games with his shotmaking. He’s not a perfect decision-maker, but Clayton’s shotmaking is just that good. Clayton’s functional athleticism, notably strength and vertical pop, help him add value on defense and score in the paint.

40. San Antonio Spurs - Boogie Fland, G, Arkansas

Previous Mock Placement: 25

Boogie Fland returned from his injury and will continue to play for Arkansas, advancing to the sweet 16. The Spurs continue to add shooting and creation in their guard room with Fland. His size and scoring at the rim might limit his ceiling, but Fland could become a useful offensive weapon under Wembanyama’s defensive protection.

41. Toronto Raptors - Alex Karaban, F, UConn

Previous Mock Placement: 28

The Raptors are a defensively slanted team and can still use more shooting on the wings. Karaban won’t ever need the ball in his hands to add value with his great shooting and off-ball movement. He’s a solid bet to become a solid role player who could survive on defense because of his size.

42. Orlando Magic - Rocco Zikarsky, C, Brisbane

Previous Mock Placement: 36

If the Magic want to add depth to their center room, they could look to the gigantic Aussie. Zikarsky hasn’t produced like scouts expected this season, but he’s still one of the younger players in the class. His physical tools, defensive technique and solid mobility all warrant draft consideration.

43. Washington Wizards - JT Toppin, F/C, Texas Tech

Previous Mock Placement: n/a

Toppin dominated in Texas Tech’s win over Drake, bashing a smaller team over and over in the paint. He’s one of the better players in the country on account of his elite interior scoring, offensive rebounding and versatile defense. His size and lack of shooting or passing feel limit his ceiling, but Toppin should find a home as a depth big in Washington.

44. Utah Jazz - Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas

Previous Mock Placement: 45

Thiero hasn’t been healthy for Arkansas’s run to the Sweet 16, but we shouldn’t forget about the excellent season he had. His shot is a major question mark, but Thiero profiles as a two-way power wing with bruising, explosive slashing. He’s a perfect shooting bet to make in the second round given his physical tools and defensive impact.

45. Oklahoma City Thunder - Anthony Robinson, G, Missouri

Previous Mock Placement: 41

Robinson has flashed high ceiling tools on both ends for Missouri this season. He’s a perfect swing for the Thunder here to develop to increase his shooting volume and add strength. Elite foul-drawing guards who dribble and pass like Robinson, who also was a shutdown on-ball defender, could help Robinson become an NBA guard.

46. Chicago Bulls - Joshua Jefferson, F, Iowa State

Previous Mock Placement: 40

Though Iowa State couldn’t make it out of the first season, Jefferson continued to showcase his enticing glue guy skillset. If he can improve his outside shot, it’s easy to imagine Jefferson becoming an impactful two-way forward. His elite off-ball defense, strength creation and passing are all NBA quality traits.

47. Washington Wizards - Javon Small, G, West Virginia

Previous Mock Placement: 59

Even though Small is an older prospect, the Wizards will eventually need viable role players. He’s a feisty, versatile defensive guard who can make shots off of the dribble and win with speed. Even if there isn’t an enormous ceiling for Small, he’s a good bet to end up as a decent rotation player.

48. Los Angeles Clippers - Tomislav Ivisic, C, Illinois

Previous Mock Placement: 49

Ivisic flashed his modern, perimeter skillset in the tournament. As a seven-footer, Ivisic shoots threes, handles and passes to cutters at an NBA level. The Clippers have needed more reliable center depth and Ivisic could help despite his defensive issues, given how stacked LA is on that end.

49. Utah Jazz - Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke

Previous Mock Placement: n/a

A white hot shooting performance early in the tournament will help boost Tyrese Proctor’s stock. His shooting will obviously cool off, but teams will bet on his size, defense and secondary playmaking carrying his value. Proctor could end up as a solid rotation guard next to other creators.

50. Cleveland Cavaliers - Jamir Watkins, F, Florida State

Previous Mock Placement: 47

Watkins will be 24 at the start of his rookie season, but he’s too talented a player to ignore fully. He’s improved as an on-ball creator out of necessity to add to his excellent defensive and complementary slashing. Cleveland can always use more competent wing bodies and Watkins could be that.

51. Washington Wizards - Sergio De Larrea, G, Valencia

Previous Mock Placement: 58

With so many picks in this draft, the Wizards will almost certainly select an international prospect to stash. De Larrea is a tall, well-rounded guard who can do a bit of everything on offense. He’s not a creator, but De Larrea’s projectable shooting and passing give him a possible NBA floor.

52. Indiana Pacers - Joseph Tugler, F/C, Houston

Previous Mock Placement: 48

After a season filled with frontcourt injuries, the Pacers may look to beef this position up in the draft. Tugler is a bit small for a big man and doesn’t have defined offensive skills, but he’s a nuclear athlete and a versatile defender. He brings energy, explosiveness and hustle to both ends of the floor.

53. New York Knicks - Chaz Lanier, G, Tennessee

Previous Mock Placement: 43

Lanier went off in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, lifting his Tennessee team to two easy victories. He’s a dynamite shot maker off of movement and off of the dribble and will immediately lift his future team’s offense. The Knicks can use more offensive help in their guard and wing room, making Lanier a logical fit.

54. Los Angeles Lakers - Maxime Raynaud, C, Stanford

Previous Mock Placement: 56

The Lakers badly need center help after trading for Luka Doncic. They’ll certainly add to this position via trade or free agency, but the Lakers will take all of the frontcourt help they can get. Raynaud adds some spacing and dribbling value at the five, something modern NBA teams will covet.

55. Phoenix Suns - Isaiah Evans, F, Duke

Previous Mock Placement: 52

Evans continues to play solid basketball as a member of a loaded Duke rotation. He’ll need tons of physical development, but wings with Evans’s off-ball shooting and motor often become valuable NBA players. The Suns need talent in any form and can bet on higher ceiling projects here.

56. Memphis Grizzlies - Drake Powell, F, North Carolina

Previous Mock Placement: 50

Powell flashed the traits and tools that make him an intriguing long-term prospect. He’s one of the better athletes in the draft and projects to thrive on the defensive end with those tools eventually. Memphis can wait for Powell to hone his flashes of shooting and passing creation and hopefully develop into a two-way contributor.

57. Orlando Magic - Wesley Yates, G, USC

Previous Mock Placement: 51

Yates is one of the purest scorers in the class, capable of getting buckets off of the bounce in many ways and forms. He won’t bring much outside of that, but Yates’s off-dribble shooting, size and creativity with the ball are all strong. The Magic are a putrid offensive team and Yates’s services could help that side of the ball.

58. Cleveland Cavaliers - Joan Beringer, F/C, Cedevita

Previous Mock Placement: 57

Beringer is a young, bouncy athlete with plenty of physical potential to untap. He doesn’t have much experience or concrete basketball skills at the moment, but he’s an ideal draft and stash flier late in the second round. A Cavs team still needing more frontcourt depth could draft Beringer and wait on his development.

59. Houston Rockets - Xaivian Lee, G, Princeton

Previous Mock Placement: 53

The Rockets still need more long-term depth in their guard room behind Fred VanVleet and Aaron Holiday. Lee is a dynamic on and off-ball shotmaker who would instantly boost Houston’s weak shooting roster. He’s not a big or explosive athlete, but Lee’s shooting and skill with the ball give him a chance to stick in the NBA.

Second round of Sportskeeda's 2025 NBA Mock Draft

Pick Pick Team 31 Ryan Kalkbrenner Philadelphia 76ers 32 Hugo Gonzalez Brooklyn Nets 33 Tahaad Pettiford Detroit Pistons 34 Flory Bidunga Chicago Bulls 35 Darrion Williams Boston Celtics 36 Ian Jackson Minnesota Timberwolves 37 Johni Broome Charlotte Hornets 38 Yexel Lendeborg Charlotte Hornets 39 Walter Clayton Jr. Golden State Warriors 40 Boogie Fland San Antonio Spurs 41 Alex Karaban Toronto Raptors 42 Xaivian Lee/Rocco Zikarsky Orlando Magic 43 JT Toppin Washington Wizards 44 Adou Thiero Utah Jazz 45 Anthony Robinson Oklahoma City hunder 46 Joshua Jefferson Chicago Bulls 47 Javon Small Washington Wizards 48 Tomislav Ivisic Los Angeles Clippers 49 Tyrese Proctor Utah Jazz 50 Jamir Watkins Cleveland Cavaliers 51 Sergio De Larrea Washington Wizards 52 Joseph Tuggler Indiana Pacers 53 Chaz Lanier New York Knicks 54 Maxime Reynaud Los Angeles Lakers 55 Isaiah Evans Phoenix Suns 56 Drake Powell Memphis Grizzlies 57 Wesley Yates Orlando Magic 58 Joan Beringer Cleveland Cavaliers 59 Xavian Lee Houston Rockets

