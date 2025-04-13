2025 NBA Mock Draft: Cooper Flagg to save Hornets, Ace Bailey regains ground and more 

The end of the NCAA Tournament marks an unofficial start to NBA Draft season. We’re learning more about which players will return and which will declare for the NBA Draft. Unless we have undoubted confirmation that a player intends to return to college next year (Bennett Stirtz, JT Toppin), they are eligible for this mock.

As always, we determined the order of this mock with a random Tankathon simulation. The picks are essentially what I expect to happen, with some of my own thoughts on prospects sprinkled in.

Latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft

1. Charlotte Hornets - Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

Previous Mock Placement: 1

Flagg’s dominant NCAA Tournament should cement him as the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Flagg thrived as a primary creator all season for Duke, showcasing his elite upside as a pull-up shotmaker, slasher and manipulative playmaker. He’d form a potential elite big three in Charlotte with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, adding a much-needed defensive anchor as well.

2. Utah Jazz - Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

Previous Mock Placement: 2

The Jazz land their franchise-changing talent, finally acquiring a player who can lift them out of the NBA’s basement. Harper is one of the better slashers to enter the NBA in some time, living at the basket with a special handle, craft and touch finishing at the rim. He’ll need to improve his off-dribble jumper to maximize his upside, but Harper has the ceiling of an elite, All-NBA-type player.

3. Washington Wizards - Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

Previous Mock Placement: 4

Bailey’s offensive talent will entice Washington here, hoping he can develop into a star scorer. He might lack high-end passing or downhill creation ability, but Bailey’s shot-making talent at his size is incredible. He’s a promising defender as well, especially off of the ball as a weak side rim protector. Bailey would add a dynamic offensive talent to Washington’s already promising young core.

4. Houston Rockets - Kon Knueppel, F, Duke

Previous Mock Placement: 7

The Rockets are the big winners of this lottery simulation, jumping up to the top four from Phoenix’s pick. They’d be thrilled to add a player of Kon Knueppel’s talent, who proved himself an elite offensive talent throughout the season. Knueppel’s athleticism will limit him in some areas but the Rockets are the perfect team to insulate him. Another elite shotmaker and passer like Knueppel could elevate Houston’s ceiling to title levels.

5. New Orleans Pelicans - VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor

Previous Mock Placement: 6

New Orleans couldn’t have imagined a worse season than what transpired this year, but they’ll accept a top draft pick as a consolation prize. Edgecombe has the physical and athletic upside to develop into an elite defender and a potent driver with his first step and vertical explosion. He’s a confident off-ball shooter who will space the floor for Zion Williamson and add to New Orleans’s collection of high-flying dunkers.

6. Philadelphia 76ers - Derik Queen, F/C, Maryland

Previous Mock Placement: 6

Queen’s NCAA Tournament game-winner capped off an impressive freshman season for the young big man. He has some positional qualms as a shorter center with shooting concerns, but Queen’s talent is too much to ignore. Players with Queen’s advantage creation, live dribble playmaking and interior scoring chops often become NBA stars and the 76ers need star talent to breathe life into the franchise.

7. Brooklyn Nets - Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

Previous Mock Placement: 9

The Nets need star talent in any form to spark their rebuild and Fears has the highest ceiling of any player left on the board. He has the traits of a future lead guard at the NBA level, coupling elite burst, touch and handling chops to live at the basket and create great shots. If Fears can stabilize his jumper and hone his decision-making, there’s a chance he ends up as one of the NBA’s better short guard initiators.

8. Toronto Raptors - Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

Previous Mock Placement: 3

Maluach’s limitations with high physicality reared their heads in the NCAA Tournament, but he put together an impressive season on the whole. The Raptors need a defensive anchor in the middle and Maluach’s size and mobility present a gigantic defensive upside. He’ll thrive as a play finisher playing off of Scottie Barnes with the potential to expand his offensive game in Toronto, an environment that seems to foster good player development.

9. San Antonio Spurs - Collin Murray-Boyles, F/C, South Carolina

Previous Mock Placement: 10

The Spurs are an ideal landing spot for a funky big guy like Murray-Boyles. Concerns over Murray-Boyles’s height and lack of outside shooting are warranted, but Victor Wembanyama’s presence erases most of those. Murray-Boyles’s excellent feel for the game, interior scoring touch and driving flashes could help him reach a star ceiling. At the very least, he should end up as an impactful NBA defender with the potential to become one of the league’s best.

10. Portland Trail Blazers - Tre Johnson, G, Texas

Previous Mock Placement: 8

An excellent defensive team like Portland would love to add a preternatural scoring talent like Johnson. Johnson might lack the burst and driving chops to function as a primary, but he’d fit well as a movement shooter and secondary playmaker next to Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe. The Blazers need more offense on the wing and Johnson is one of the draft’s best offensive players.

11. Chicago Bulls - Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown

Previous Mock Placement: 12

Chicago’s frontcourt badly needs an overhaul and that starts with Sorber. He’ll provide a much-needed defensive presence in the paint, bringing size, mobility and sharp awareness on the back line. Sorber’s offensive versatility and especially his playmaking fit the modern game and will help facilitate Chicago’s high-pace offense. The Bulls would love to add a long-term center option like Sorber, who adds value on both ends of the floor.

12. Miami Heat - Labaron Philon, G, Alabama

Previous Mock Placement: 13

Philon could return to school next season and boost his stock even further, but he’d make for an ideal development project for the Heat. If Philon can improve his interior scoring and add strength, he could develop into a real creator. Philon’s sudden athletic twitch, playmaking and solid spot-up shooting present tons of upside and he’s already comfortable living as a complementary guard on a great Alabama team.

13. Dallas Mavericks - Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

Previous Mock Placement: 14

Beyond Kyrie Irving, the Mavs are thin on high-end guard talent. Richardson might not have a superstar ceiling, but he has years of experience thriving as an off-ball scorer. He’d have no trouble translating his game to the NBA, shooting off of the catch, driving in space and scoring in the paint. Richardson’s efficiency and mistake avoidance are valuable traits in a complementary role, making him an attractive option for teams with stars in place.

14. Atlanta Hawks - Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois

Previous Mock Placement: 11

The Hawks constructed a defensively slanted guard and wing room around Trae Young, but they could use another long-term secondary creator. Playing off of Young would help mitigate Jakucionis’s driving and turnover woes. He’s one of the highest feel players in the class with pull-up shooting talent, presenting quite a bit of upside in a secondary offensive role.

15. San Antonio Spurs - Ben Saraf, G, Ulm

Previous Mock Placement: 15

Saraf’s live-dribble operation rivals any guard in this draft class. He’s a rhythmic, deceptive handler with enough burst to separate downhill and the passing gene to punish tilted defenses. The Spurs won’t need him to create on the ball much and Victor Wembanyama’s presence will elevate everyone on the floor. Saraf makes sense as a long-term Chris Paul insurance plan, adding much-needed guard offense.

16. Orlando Magic - Carter Bryant, F, Arizona

Previous Mock Placement: 24

Orlando loves their rangy, athletic forward defenders and Bryant fits that description. He’s an excellent weak side shot blocker with the physical tools to develop into a high-end defensive player. Bryant’s efficient 3-point shooting on high volume projects him well offensively as well. Wings who space the floor and protect the rim are worth their weight in gold and Orlando won’t complain about bolstering their elite defense.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves - Noah Penda, F, Le Mans

Previous Mock Placement: 20

Penda would add another disruptive defender to an already strong Minnesota defense. He’s a strong, fluid defender who majors in off-ball disruption and timely help defense. His high feel for the game helps him fit in on offense, and continuing to develop his 3-point shot will help unlock his driving game. He’s the highest ceiling player on the board with the two-way impact NBA teams covet on the wing.

18. Brooklyn Nets - Noa Essengue, F, Ulm

Previous Mock Placement: 18

Essengue is the second-youngest player in the class behind Cooper Flagg, yet he’s produced impressively in the German league this season. He has plenty of developing to do with his offensive toolkit, but Essengue brings the physical and athletic upside that NBA teams covet. The Nets will look for high ceiling players to further their rebuild and Essengue’s potential impact, especially on defense, could be high.

19. Utah Jazz - Miles Byrd, F, San Diego State

Previous Mock Placement: 27

Utah badly needs help on the wing, especially defensively. Byrd generates turnovers at an absurd rate, jumping passing lanes and helping on drives with phenomenal instincts and length. He’ll need to add strength to better score in the paint, but Byrd’s shooting indicators and passing flair should help him impact the game on offense.

20. Orlando Magic - Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida

Previous Mock Placement: 39

Orlando addresses their backcourt shooting need with their second first-round pick, drafting the NCAA Tournament’s shining star. Clayton is a nuclear shotmaker who can play on and off of the ball and who possesses the burst and strength to score downhill as well. He’ll need to rein in his decision-making and defensive effort, but Clayton’s talent is obvious and Orlando badly needs more offensive juice.

21. Miami Heat - Thomas Haugh, F, Florida

Previous Mock Placement: n/a

Haugh’s stock skyrocketed after a phenomenal NCAA Tournament run with the Gators, but he’s been an excellent NBA prospect all season. Haugh’s motor and speed on defense stand out for a forward, letting him grab boards and rotate to block shots. He’s a willing 3-point shooter with great athletic tools and enough driving and passing flashes to indicate growth. Miami’s development could help turn Haugh into a valuable two-way starter in the league.

22. Washington Wizards - Egor Demin, G, BYU

Previous Mock Placement: 28

Demin is a magical playmaker who sees the floor like few players of his height and age. He’ll need to improve as a scorer and defender and find a consistent 3-point shot, but his elite playmaking is worth investing in, even considering his faults. A rebuilding Washington team can afford to take swings on high-upside players with riskier floors, hoping he develops into a valuable connecting wing.

23. Oklahoma City Thunder - Asa Newell, F/C, Georgia

Previous Mock Placement: 19

Newell had a productive freshman season, racking up easy points at the hoop and rebounds all season. His defensive strengths on the perimeter fit Oklahoma City’s ethos and he’ll add more size and rebounding. Newell has plenty of room to grow as a shooter and playmaker, but the Thunder won’t need their first-round rookie to contribute right away. They’re investing in their long-term frontcourt depth with this selection.

24. Atlanta Hawks - Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

Previous Mock Placement: 31

Onyeka Okongwu has developed into a valuable offensive piece for Atlanta, but they still need more size on the interior. The towering Kalkbrenner will help remedy that issue; he’s one of the few true center-sized bigs in the class, excelling as a shot blocker and paint defender. He’s expanded his range a bit throughout his career, which only adds to his offensive utility on top of his great finishing.

25. Indiana Pacers - Nique Clifford, F, Colorado State

Previous Mock Placement: 30

Clifford projects as one of the cleanest complementary wing prospects in the class. He adds a much-needed versatile wing defender to Indiana’s roster, excelling as a mobile point of attack defender. As an off-ball wing, Clifford will fall back on his shooting, closeout attacking and secondary playmaking after functioning as Colorado State’s offensive fulcrum at the college level.

26. Brooklyn Nets - Will Riley, F, Illinois

Previous Mock Placement: 16

The Nets continue to draft high-upside pieces, landing a highly-touted freshman in Riley. He came into his own towards the end of the season, thriving as a tall wing shot maker and high-energy defender. He’ll need to add tons of physical strength to maximize his defensive intensity and driving skills, but we don’t see players with Riley’s height and scoring talent come around often.

27. Brooklyn Nets - Danny Wolf, C/F, Michigan

Previous Mock Placement: 29

Wolf represents one of the draft’s most fascinating bets. We don’t often see center-sized players with his dribbling and passing skillset, leading quite a bit of NBA intrigue. He’s a questionable decision-maker and defender who could struggle to fit at center in the league. Brooklyn makes sense as a Wolf destination, as his upside as a versatile offensive piece is valuable for a rebuilding team.

28. Boston Celtics - Darrion Williams, F, Texas Tech

Previous Mock Placement: 35

The Celtics love do-it-all forwards like Williams, who can wear multiple hats on both ends of the floor. He’s an excellent shooter who can make high-level reads out of the pick-and-roll and score down low with overpowering strength. Williams can switch on the defensive and make decisions with the ball in his hands, both important traits the Celtics covet in their rotation wings and forwards.

29. Phoenix Suns - Rasheer Fleming, F, Saint Joseph’s

Previous Mock Placement: 28

Quite a few factors contributed to Phoenix’s disastrous season, but their porous interior and on-ball defense might top the list. Fleming sports extremely high defensive potential, adding value as a versatile point of attack defender and a weak side rim protector. The Suns would immediately benefit from his defense and solid 3-point shooting on the wing.

30. Los Angeles Clippers - Tahaad Pettiford, G, Auburn

Previous Mock Placement: 33

Pettiford will test the NBA Draft waters after an excellent NCAA Tournament run. The Clippers have the size and defensive infrastructure to accommodate a shorter guard like Pettiford and they could benefit from his offensive spark. He’s one of the better offensive talents in the class and should excel as a pull-up shooter, driver and pick-and-roll passer at the NBA level.

31. Minnesota Timberwolves - Kam Jones, G, Marquette

Previous Mock Placement: 17

Minnesota will want to invest in their guard rotation, adding another viable creator in Jones. He had a down year shooting from deep, but he should bounce back as a shooter in the NBA. Players with Jones’s size, finishing, handling and passing chops often become valuable offensive players and he’ll help take some pressure off of Anthony Edwards in the backcourt.

32. Boston Celtics - Liam McNeeley, F, UConn

Previous Mock Placement: 25

The Celtics keep McNeeley in the Northeast, adding another solid wing shooter to their rotation. McNeeley will add depth for a Celtics team that relies on efficient, volume 3-point shooting. He won’t add much else outside of shooting and foul-drawing, but NBA teams always covet tall, floor-spacing wings for a reason.

33. Charlotte Hornets - Nolan Traore, G, Saint Quentin

Previous Mock Placement: 21

Charlotte doesn’t necessarily have a need at guard, but they’ll stop Traore’s slide here. Despite his on-ball scoring troubles this season, Traore’s elite burst makes him an intriguing long-term creator option. His improvement this season as an off-ball shooter and defender could help him stick as a rotation guard, even if he can’t reach his lofty ceiling.

34. Charlotte Hornets - Alex Condon, C, Florida

Previous Mock Placement: 23

Condon didn’t have a stellar NCAA Tournament run, struggling with physicality and turnovers. That shouldn’t overwrite the excellent season he had for Florida, especially for teams like Charlotte, who need more high-feel players. He’d offer a nice counterpunch to the bruising Mark Williams, fitting in as a connective passer and mobile defender.

35. Philadelphia 76ers - Jamir Watkins, F, Florida State

Previous Mock Placement: 50

Watkins will turn 24 in July, but he’s a talented two-way wing and a coveted archetype. He developed his on-ball creation out of necessity in college but should smoothly scale back to an off-ball role in the NBA. He’s a phenomenal wing defender with on and off-ball versatility and a solid chance of sticking in an NBA rotation.

36. Brooklyn Nets - Hugo Gonzalez, F, Real Madrid

Previous Mock Placement: 32

The Nets will likely spend at least one of their picks on an international prospect to possibly stash overseas. Gonzalez can use that time to work on his outside shot and offensive consistency. If he can tread water on offense, Gonzalez’s defense and power slashing could help him crack an NBA rotation.

37. Detroit Pistons - Alex Karaban, F, UConn

Previous Mock Placement: 41

No team will complain about adding more tall shooters to the roster and Karaban embodies that. He’s not an overwhelming athlete or creator option, but Karaban’s movement shooting and smart decision-making provide an offensive floor. He improved as an interior defender this season, which could suggest more defensive growth to come at the NBA level.

38. San Antonio Spurs - Yaxel Lendeborg, F, UAB

Previous Mock Placement: 38

If Lendeborg doesn’t end up at Michigan next season and stays in the draft, teams looking for versatile forwards will have an interest in his services. Lendeborg took a notable offensive leap this year, continuing to improve as a passer and shooter. He’ll slot smoothly into a rotation as a defensive, high-motor player with a bit of offensive viability.

39. Toronto Raptors - Boogie Fland, G, Arkansas

Previous Mock Placement: 40

Fland announced his intentions to remain in the NBA Draft after returning from injury to play in the NCAA Tournament. His lack of size and interior scoring ability will limit his NBA ceilings, but he’s a talented enough shooter and ball-handler to take a swing on. Teams like Toronto that need more offensive spark should consider Fland in this range.

40. Washington Wizards - Drake Powell, F, UNC

Previous Mock Placement: 44

Powell makes sense for a rebuilding team like Washington to gamble on in the second round. He’s a developmental offensive player, but Powell flashed enough shooting and playmaking to have teams intrigued. His phenomenal athleticism should help him contribute on the defensive end even if his offense never comes around.

41. Golden State Warriors - Isaiah Evans, F, Duke

Previous Mock Placement: 55

Evans is one of the better shooters in the draft, spraying threes off of movement on high volume and efficiency. He’ll need to add lots of strength to stick in the NBA, but the Warriors can be patient with his development. Golden State would love to add a high-energy shooter like Evans if his development goes well.

42. Sacramento Kings - Joshua Jefferson, F, Iowa State

Previous Mock Placement: 46

Sacramento would instantly benefit from Jefferson’s defensive versatility, motor and toughness. They need more forward defenders like Jefferson, who can guard multiple spots and protect the rim as a helper. If Jefferson can develop his outside shot, he should develop into a reliable combo wing rotation piece at the NBA level.

43. Oklahoma City Thunder - Bogoljub Markovic, F/C, Mega Basket

Previous Mock Placement: n/a

With a stacked roster and multiple picks, the Thunder will likely want to draft an international player whom they can stash like Markovic. He’s a skilled combo big with real shooting versatility, adding another dynamic option to Oklahoma City’s future frontcourt. They can wait for him to develop into an NBA rotation big with the potential to become an offensive weapon.

44. Utah Jazz - Joseph Tugler, F/C, Houston

Previous Mock Placement: 52

Tugler anchored a suffocating Houston defense throughout the season and NCAA Tournament and defense-needy teams like Utah should consider drafting him. He doesn’t add much on offense outside of rebounding, but Tugler should add high-end rim protection and perimeter coverage if he can cut down on his fouling.

45. Orlando Magic - Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke

Previous Mock Placement: 49

Proctor’s NCAA Tournament performance, despite a slow finish, should have NBA teams interested in his services. Teams like Orlando that need more shooting and offensive output in their guard room will covet Proctor. He profiles as a solid third guard option who can shoot off of the catch, attack closeouts and play solid defense.

46. Chicago Bulls - Johni Broome, F/C, Auburn

Previous Mock Placement: 37

Chicago would be thrilled to add Broome here, who slipped in the draft based on team needs. They’ll add another great frontcourt depth piece, as Broome should add value as an interior scorer, playmaker, shooter and versatile defender. He’s a bit short for the center position, but he’s too talented to ignore at this stage.

47. Washington Wizards - Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas

Previous Mock Placement: 44

Thiero took a major step forward in his first season at Arkansas, coming into his own as a powerful slashing threat. He’ll need to improve his jumper to stick on the wing, but his physical tools are worth a bet. At the very least, Thiero should contribute on defense and Washington needs more long-term wing defenders.

48. Cleveland Cavaliers - Rocco Zikarsky, C, Brisbane

Previous Mock Placement: 42

Cleveland lacks reliable center depth behind Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, so they’ll take a developmental big man late in the second round. Zikarsky towers over opponents and has plenty of potential to unlock as a paint protector and play finisher, making him a solid project player.

49. Los Angeles Clippers - Maxime Raynaud, C, Stanford

Previous Mock Placement: 54

The Clippers badly need more depth in their center rotation behind Ivica Zubac. Raynaud provides theoretical 3-point shooting upside at the five spot, something NBA teams covet. He’ll need to get strong and improve on defense, but teams will value his perimeter skillset, especially as a counter to the bruising Zubac.

50. Utah Jazz - Sion James, F, Duke

Previous Mock Placement: n/a

James functioned as a valuable complementary piece on an elite Duke team and could accomplish similar results in the NBA. He’s a chiseled, mobile defender with a unique blend of physical tools and ball-handling skills. Utah needs more wing defenders and James adds one with real offensive potential.

51. New York Knicks - Javon Small, G, West Virginia

Previous Mock Placement: 47

A fairly thin New York team will take any depth it can get, and Small should find a home as a solid NBA guard. He’s an excellent off-dribble shooter and a feisty on and off-ball defender and should fit well as a depth guard in the league. New York could develop him as an eventual replacement for a player like Cameron Payne on their bench.

52. Washington Wizards - Dink Pate, G, Capitanes

Previous Mock Placement: n/a

A Washington team with a boatload of picks will swing on Pate here, who had an up-and-down season in the G League. He’s a tall point guard with pick-and-roll passing and pull-up shooting acumen who will be worth developing in the G League and hoping he can crack their rotation eventually.

53. Phoenix Suns - John Tonje, G, Wisconsin

Previous Mock Placement: n/a

Tonje broke out as one of the best players in the country this season, dominating as an interior scorer, power driver and outside shooter. He’ll turn 24 in late April and took a while to become a star, but Tonje’s offensive toolkit and physical strength could help him find an NBA home. Phoenix badly needs good basketball players and Tonje fits that.

54. Indiana Pacers - Xaivian Lee, G, Princeton

Previous Mock Placement: 59

Lee will be a highly coveted transfer target, but there’s still a chance he will test the waters and receive positive feedback. The Pacers love highly skilled and smart players like Lee with a variety of offensive skills. His lack of size and athleticism will cap his ceiling, but Lee’s handling, shooting and off-ball game fits a team like Indiana.

55. Los Angeles Lakers - Vladislav Goldin, C, Michigan

Previous Mock Placement: n/a

The Lakers badly need reliable center options and won’t be afraid to take Goldin late in the draft. He’ll fall because of his age — Goldin will turn 24 in May — but he was one of the nation’s best big men. He’s a positive interior defender with outside coverage versatility and enough offensive skills to fit in an NBA rotation.

56. Memphis Grizzlies - Chaz Lanier, G, Tennessee

Previous Mock Placement: 53

Lanier was one of the better players in college basketball this season and should add some offensive value at the NBA level. He doesn’t do much outside of shotmaking, but Lanier is a dynamic shooter from all over the floor with enough size to theoretically stick on the defensive end.

57. Orlando Magic - Joan Beringer, F/C, Cedevita

Previous Mock Placement: 58

Orlando would love to swing on an athletic talent like Beringer late in the second round. He’ll need time to develop his skills and feel for the game on both ends, but a bet on Beringer’s tools and youth makes sense here. The Magic could stash him overseas, waiting for him to develop into an NBA contributor.

58. Cleveland Cavaliers - RJ Luis, F, St. John’s

Previous Mock Placement: n/a

Luis’s benching in his team’s NCAA Tournament loss raised eyebrows, but Luis is still an excellent player. He’ll need to develop his 3-point shot to live on the wing at the NBA level, but his handling creation and feel for the game are traits worth developing late in the draft. If he doesn’t transfer, the Cavs could use the extra perimeter depth.

59. Houston Rockets - Koby Brea, F, Kentucky

Previous Mock Placement: n/a

Brea has a strong case as the best shooter in the entire draft, capable of knocking down triples at an elite clip off of movement and off the dribble. He doesn’t offer much else outside of floor spacing and solid decision-making, but a shooting-needy Houston team would love to take a late flier on a spacer like Brea.

