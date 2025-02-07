2025 NBA Trade Deadline: Which 5 teams emerged as top title threats after roster changes?

The NBA trade deadline has passed, and teams are shifting their focus on gearing up for a playoff push. From arguably the biggest trade in NBA history to subtle moves, all deals are finalized.

After the roster changes, we look at the five teams that emerged from the pack as top championship contenders.

Five teams that emerged as top title threats

5. Dallas Mavericks

While the Dallas Mavericks traded away a generational talent in Luka Doncic in a blockbuster deal that shattered the basketball world, it received 10-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis. Davis has championship experience, but he also has one thing that general manager Nico Harrison and coach Jason Kidd reportedly covet — elite defense.

Dallas reached the finals last season, the franchise's first appearance in 13 years. However, they lost to the Boston Celtics in five games. They have retooled for another Finals run, now led by the duo of Davis and Kyrie Irving. Arguably, Dallas also has a "big three" with four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson.

4. Miami Heat

After the highly publicized back-and-forth with its disgruntled star Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat can now focus on a playoff push. They got a solid return in former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins. The one-time All-Star was key to the Golden State Warriors' 2022 championship run.

Under the brilliance of coach Erik Spoelstra, Miami has the pieces to upset the top teams and possibly represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA finals.

3. Golden State Warriors

With superstar Steph Curry turning 37 next month, the Warriors' window to winning a title is short. The addition of Butler gives an interesting dynamic to the team's offense. With Curry's historic 3-point shooting, the driving lanes are wide open for Butler at Golden State.

The Warriors were not close to championship contention this season, so adding a proven playoff performer in Butler improves their chances for what they hope will be a deep postseason run.

2. LA Lakers

In Luka Doncic, the LA Lakers acquired a five-time NBA All-Star and a five-time All-NBA first-team selection that gives the franchise the ability to win now with 40-year-old LeBron James and prepare for the future. Aside from Doncic, LA acquired big man Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets to aid the team's glaring hole in the middle.

Further, despite its moves at the deadline, LA was able to hold on to its key starters, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. After their 2020 title run, the Lakers have not had much playoff success in the succeeding years. Their trade deadline acquisitions make them a solid contender this season.

1. Cleveland Cavaliers

The league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers didn't land a big name at the trade deadline, but it made a subtle move that addressed its main weakness on the wing and solidified its place as a top contender.

Five games ahead of second-seeded Boston in the East, the Cavs add a talented wing in De'Andre Hunter, who can slot into the starting unit or become its sixth man.

Hunter is averaging a career-best 19.0 points per game, primarily off the bench for the Atlanta Hawks this season. He is also shooting 39.3% from downtown. His scoring with the talented Cavs squad will dwindle, but his 3-point shooting threat and defensive ability will be significant, especially in the playoffs.

