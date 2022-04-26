3 adjustments Atlanta Hawks need to make to comeback against Miami Heat | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Atlanta Hawks are one loss away from getting knocked out of the playoffs by the Miami Heat.

For a team that reached the Eastern Conference finals last season, fans would undoubtedly be disappointed by a first-round exit. It would also be heartbreaking for a team that fought tooth and nail to reach the playoffs.

The Hawks have their work cut out for them. They have to win three consecutive games against one of the best defensive teams in the league in order to advance. So far, the Hawks have not been the offensive powerhouse we know them to be.

Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks Final



Must wins from here on out FinalMust wins from here on out https://t.co/9B3KNeWG2z

If they hope to pull off a comeback against the Heat, here are three adjustments they need to make.

#3 The Atlanta Hawks need to be more active defensively

Jimmy Butler No. 22 of the Miami Heat is defended by De'Andre Hunter No. 12 of the Atlanta Hawks.

While the Hawks are not a great defensive team, they need to be much more active. The Heat's ball movement has overwhelmed the Hawks, creating countless open jumpers.

The Hawks have bigger guards whose length could pose a challenge to Miami's perimeter shooters. However, they need to figure out their rotations to maximize their physical tools. They also need to work on defending without fouling.

#2 The Hawks need to outrebound the Miami Heat

Clint Capela No. 15 of the Atlanta Hawks.

With Clint Capela's injury, the Hawks have had to rely on a smaller lineup for the better part of the season. Danilo Gallinari has done a fair job filling that role, but he is not as effective of a rebounder.

Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks Clint Capela doing what Clint Capela does Clint Capela doing what Clint Capela does https://t.co/6ACWYVlFSz

The 2021 rebounding champ made his first appearance of the series in Game 4, but was nursing a knee injury. If he is at full health, he would be a significant contributor in limiting second-chance points for the Heat and creating some of his own.

#1 Get Trae Young going offensively

Trae Young No. 11 of the Atlanta Hawks shoots a three pointer over Tyler Herro No. 14 of the Miami Heat.

Credit to the Heat defense for always putting at least one body on Trae Young, but the Hawks have not put the young guard in a position to succeed. Young is the key to their offense, and if he struggles to contribute, a comeback is likely impossible.

Young has been passive so far in this series. It is another case of watching an absolutely lethal offensive player being shut down by a great defensive team.

The same happened with Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets. Although he eventually got going in Game 4, it was too late for the Nets as the Boston Celtics completed the sweep.

StatMusk @statmuse The Heat defense has held Trae Young to



24 turnovers

24 assists

20 baskets



this series. The Heat defense has held Trae Young to24 turnovers24 assists20 basketsthis series. https://t.co/yNFWhTJp8d

Young has had more turnovers (24) than field goals (20) in this series. If the Hawks hope to win Game 5 at FTX Arena, the All-Star guard needs to get going early.

Edited by Adam Dickson