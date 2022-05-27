3 adjustments the Miami Heat have to make to force Game 7 vs the Boston Celtics

Following their 93-80 loss in Game 5 on Wednesday, the Miami Heat find themselves with their backs against the wall. Having surrendered home court advantage, they now must go into Boston on Friday and win to keep their NBA Finals aspirations alive.

Heading into Game 6, there are multiple adjustments the Heat need to make in hopes of forcing a Game 7 on their home floor.

One thing that instantly sticks out is trying to limit the damage from Boston's supporting cast.

It's a given that Boston's Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are going to have big nights. If the guys around them get going, they become an incredibly hard team to beat. In Game 5, Al Horford finished with a stat line of 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks. Miami's defense must make life harder for guys like Horford in Game 6.

Another area the Heat need to improve on is 3-point shooting. Their roster is flooded with deadeye marksmen, but they have struggled to find the range in the conference finals. In Game 5, Miami shot just 15.6% from 3-point range. Max Strus (0-for-7), Duncan Robinson (3-for-10) and Gabe Vincent (1-for-7) were some of the key standouts in Miami's struggles from beyond the arc.

Miami Heat need more outside of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adeybayo if they want to outlast Celtics

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Game 5

While an emphasis needs to be put on the Celtics' supporting cast, the biggest thing for the Miami Heat heading into Game 6 is getting more from their own role players.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have performed well, but they are only two guys. If the guys around them can't produce, it will result in their season coming to an end. This is of the highest importance for the Heat as they have been without the services of Tyler Herro.

All year, Miami has been applauded for its depth. Now, more than ever, they need a collective effort in Game 6. Victor Oladipo's resurgence has been huge for the Heat in these playoffs, but the former All-Star was a no-show in Game 5. In 15 minutes, Oladipo scored just three points and turned the ball over four times.

Whether they get Herro back or not, added production from the support cast is essential. Boston has shown it can call on multiple players to step up when needed. If the Heat can't do the same, they can't expect to compete in this possible elimination game.

