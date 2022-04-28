3 adjustments the Toronto Raptors have made to stay alive in their post season battle against the Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Toronto Raptors struggled early on, losing the series' first three games. Fans and pundits were expecting the Philadelphia 76ers to complete the sweep. However, the Raptors managed to win Games 4 and 5 in blowout fashion.

Tim and Friends @timandfriends “Somebody’s gotta do it and if it gets to 3-1, it’s not 3-0 anymore. And 3-1’s been done.”



Nick Nurse is looking on the optimistic side heading into game 4.



Do you agree that some day a team will come back from 0-3 down in the NBA Playoffs? Can it be the Raptors? “Somebody’s gotta do it and if it gets to 3-1, it’s not 3-0 anymore. And 3-1’s been done.”Nick Nurse is looking on the optimistic side heading into game 4.Do you agree that some day a team will come back from 0-3 down in the NBA Playoffs? Can it be the Raptors? https://t.co/W0x0sqzC2F

Pascal Siakam led the Raptors to victory in Game 4, posting 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists. He was also assisted by Gary Trent Jr., who recorded 24 points, and rookie Scottie Barnes, who was a force in the paint.

If that win wasn't quite convincing enough, they recorded a 15-point victory on the road at the Wells Fargo Center in Game 5. Siakam recorded 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists while playing 44 minutes.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Raptors force Game 6 back in Toronto.



There’s no way, right? Raptors force Game 6 back in Toronto. There’s no way, right? https://t.co/tIEaUAXsN9

The Raptors host the 76ers on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena for Game 6. A win would even the series and force a Game 7, but a loss would see the 76ers advance.

Let's talk about some adjustments Nick Nurse and the Raptors have made to turn the series around.

3 adjustments the Toronto Raptors have made to maintain a fighting chance against the Philadelphia 76ers

Precious Achiuwa No. 5 of the Toronto Raptors lays it up over James Harden No. 1 of the Philadelphia 76ers.

1. Better mid-game performance

In Games 1 through 3, the Toronto Raptors started well and often held the lead going into the second quarter. Unfortunately, they dropped the ball in the second and third quarters as their intensity dipped.

They would recover by the fourth-quarter, but by that point the games were out of their reach.

Their intensity was constant throughout Game 4. The Raptors kept their energy up and fought every single minute. They won the second quarter for the first time in the series and did the same in Game 5.

2. Increased aggressiveness

The Raptors were more aggressive defensively in Games 4 and 5, limiting Joel Embiid to 21 and 20 points, respectively. Their aggressive play saw the 76ers record just 88 points in Game 5, their lowest total in the series.

3. Better rotation

The Raptors had little help from the bench in their first three games of the series, with an average of just 24.6 bench points per game. In Game 4, the bench posted a total of 36 points.

In Game 5, Precious Achiuwa led the bench with 17 points and seven rebounds. Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young also contributed to the 29 points scored from the bench.

Edited by Adam Dickson