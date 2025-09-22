3 Andrew Wiggins alternatives the LA Lakers should consider

The LA Lakers' interest in Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins is well-documented. Over the last few weeks, the Heat and the Lakers have held discussions surrounding the former All-Star. According to a report by Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, the Heat aren’t too hot on trading Wiggins at the moment.
Miami’s asking price for the former No.1 pick has been far from what the Lakers are willing to offer. Moreover, with Tyler Herro’s recent ankle injury in mind, the Heat could be extra wary of trading quality two-way players.
The 6-foot-7 forward made 60 appearances for the Golden State Warriors and Miami last season, averaging 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists. As the door on a deal for Andrew Wiggins seems to be closing, the Lakers must look for alternatives to bolster their roster ahead of the season.
Here are three players the team could consider trading for.
3 Andrew Wiggins trade alternatives for the LA Lakers
1) Jonathan Kuminga
Stats: 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists || 45.4% FG, 30.5% 3PT
After the Warriors’ blockbuster trade for Jimmy Butler last season, Jonathan Kuminga somewhat lost his place in the team’s rotation. By the end of the season, he was barely getting any minutes and had only made three appearances in the first round of the playoffs.
After Steph Curry was injured in the semifinals, Kuminga’s playing time saw an increase, and he did well to fill the gap left by Wiggins’ departure. But the Dubs and the player have struggled to find common ground on an extension this offseason.
Even if Kuminga does sign a contract, the Warriors are expected to trade him. As a 6-foot-7 forward who can score at all three levels and possesses elite athleticism, Kuminga is a viable alternative to Wiggins.
2) Toumani Camara
Stats: 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists || 45.8% FG, 37.5% 3PT
Toumani Camara is another alternative for Andrew Wiggins that the Lakers can realistically trade for. Camara’s presence on the glass and efficient shooting from 3-point range make him an ideal fit on a Lakers roster tooled to maximize Luka Doncic and LeBron James’ playmaking.
Furthermore, he was named to the All-Defensive second team last season. As someone who can guard multiple positions, Camara would also be a strong fit on the defensive end.
3) Trey Murphy III
Stats: 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists || 45.4% FG, 36.1% 3PT
While it could be tricky for the Lakers to land a deal for Trey Murphy III, his two-way impact is exactly what the team was aiming for while looking to acquire Andrew Wiggins. Murphy is a 6-foot-8 guard, giving him even more upside than the Heat forward.
He is a better playmaker and can create his own shot more efficiently than the others on this list. It is worth noting that he is only 25 and that could also play a part in what the Pelicans ask of the Lakers.
