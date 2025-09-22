3 Andrew Wiggins alternatives the LA Lakers should consider

The LA Lakers' interest in Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins is well-documented. Over the last few weeks, the Heat and the Lakers have held discussions surrounding the former All-Star. According to a report by Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, the Heat aren’t too hot on trading Wiggins at the moment.

Ad

Miami’s asking price for the former No.1 pick has been far from what the Lakers are willing to offer. Moreover, with Tyler Herro’s recent ankle injury in mind, the Heat could be extra wary of trading quality two-way players.

The 6-foot-7 forward made 60 appearances for the Golden State Warriors and Miami last season, averaging 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists. As the door on a deal for Andrew Wiggins seems to be closing, the Lakers must look for alternatives to bolster their roster ahead of the season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are three players the team could consider trading for.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

3 Andrew Wiggins trade alternatives for the LA Lakers

1) Jonathan Kuminga

NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn

Stats: 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists || 45.4% FG, 30.5% 3PT

Ad

After the Warriors’ blockbuster trade for Jimmy Butler last season, Jonathan Kuminga somewhat lost his place in the team’s rotation. By the end of the season, he was barely getting any minutes and had only made three appearances in the first round of the playoffs.

After Steph Curry was injured in the semifinals, Kuminga’s playing time saw an increase, and he did well to fill the gap left by Wiggins’ departure. But the Dubs and the player have struggled to find common ground on an extension this offseason.

Ad

Even if Kuminga does sign a contract, the Warriors are expected to trade him. As a 6-foot-7 forward who can score at all three levels and possesses elite athleticism, Kuminga is a viable alternative to Wiggins.

2) Toumani Camara

Portland Trail Blazers v Utah Jazz - Source: Getty

Stats: 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists || 45.8% FG, 37.5% 3PT

Ad

Toumani Camara is another alternative for Andrew Wiggins that the Lakers can realistically trade for. Camara’s presence on the glass and efficient shooting from 3-point range make him an ideal fit on a Lakers roster tooled to maximize Luka Doncic and LeBron James’ playmaking.

Furthermore, he was named to the All-Defensive second team last season. As someone who can guard multiple positions, Camara would also be a strong fit on the defensive end.

Ad

3) Trey Murphy III

Memphis Grizzlies v New Orleans Pelicans - Source: Getty

Stats: 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists || 45.4% FG, 36.1% 3PT

Ad

While it could be tricky for the Lakers to land a deal for Trey Murphy III, his two-way impact is exactly what the team was aiming for while looking to acquire Andrew Wiggins. Murphy is a 6-foot-8 guard, giving him even more upside than the Heat forward.

He is a better playmaker and can create his own shot more efficiently than the others on this list. It is worth noting that he is only 25 and that could also play a part in what the Pelicans ask of the Lakers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More