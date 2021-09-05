3 Areas where the Brooklyn Nets improved in the 2021 NBA offseason

The Brooklyn Nets had a solid offseason, adding the likes of Patty Mills, Paul Millsap and LaMarcus Aldridge to an already stacked roster. The Nets are overwhelming favorites to win the championship in the 2021-22 season, and in this article, we will take a look at the three areas they managed to improve in this summer.

Three areas where the Brooklyn Nets made significant upgrades this offseason

The Brooklyn Nets went all out in the summer of 2019, landing key free agents Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. They followed it up by breaking the bank for 2018 MVP James Harden, and now have arguably the best squad in the league, which only the likes of the LA Clippers and LA Lakers can match up to.

#1 - The power forward/center position

The Brooklyn Nets made major upgrades to the power forward position this offseason, adding NBA stalwarts LaMarcus Aldridge and Paul Millsap. Aldridge played a few games for the Nets last season itself, but had to take an unforeseen retirement due to his poor health condition. He is back with the Nets this year after un-retiring, joining on a veteran's minimum deal.

Paul Millsap has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/rjooWXm3cl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 2, 2021

Aldridge will bring his immaculate post play to the Brooklyn Nets, and head coach Steve Nash will likely deploy him as a center because he likes to play small. Aldridge is a mid-range assassin and will give the franchise offensive versatility. On the defensive end, he can more than hold his own in the paint against power forwards and centers.

He’s back.



The Nets have re-signed LaMarcus Aldridge! pic.twitter.com/trsyksYnvw — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 3, 2021

Millsap, on the other hand, has been brought in mainly for his defensive prowess and guile. He is also a capable rebounder, and his blend of experience and grit will help the Nets both on and off the court. Millsap will fill in for the void created by Jeff Green's departure, who was a major voice of reason in the Brooklyn Nets' locker room last season.

