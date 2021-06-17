3 Areas the Phoenix Suns must continue to excel if they are to reach the 2021 NBA Finals

The Phoenix Suns are in the middle of an extended rest period as they wait to find out who their NBA Western Conference Finals opponents will be. Monty Williams' side swept the Denver Nuggets in their semifinal series, while the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz are locked in a rigorous matchup, with the former currently leading 3-2.

Whoever their opponents are, the Phoenix Suns will back themselves after winning their last six games in the postseason. They have all the pieces to reach the NBA Finals and will be relying on Chris Paul's leadership to take them there.

In this article, we examine three areas of the Suns game so far in the playoffs that they have excelled in and must continue if they are to have a chance to fight for a title.

The Phoenix Suns are headed to the 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬!



More to do, more to come.



𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐘𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐓𝐒. #RallyTheValleyhttps://t.co/Jb1oUUiaHM pic.twitter.com/Fto8xLyATo — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) June 14, 2021

3 things the Phoenix Suns must continue to reach the NBA Finals

After winning eight straight games in the NBA bubble last year, there was renewed hope for the Phoenix Suns fanbase coming into this season. They then upgraded their squad with key offseason acquisitions - Chris Paul and Jae Crowder - both of whom have brought playoff experience to a team previously lacking in that area.

The Suns finished the campaign with the second-best record in the NBA and threatened to steal the Utah Jazz's top spot in the West. They are one of the NBA's elite sides on both ends of the court and have shown they have the assets to bring a first championship to the franchise. It will all depend on who they face next and how they perform.

#3 Shooting consistency

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker

To progress to the NBA Finals, it is a given that a team must shoot the ball well, which is what the Phoenix Suns have done so far. Against a stiff Lakers defense, they shot at 45.8% from the field, over 35% from downtown and at 84% from the free-throw line - all of which were higher rates than their opponents.

Fast forward to their semifinal series with the Denver Nuggets and the Suns shooting just got better and better. Chris Paul was lethal from midrange while, as a team, they have led any other side still in the postseason in every shooting metric for the ongoing round of fixtures.

Three players have shot at 100% from the FT line during the playoffs while Devin Booker and CP3 have both scored over 91% of their efforts.

"THE MIDRANGE MAESTRO"



Chris Paul is closing it out for Suns (+107 ML) bettors ☀️ pic.twitter.com/i4P5zvCDYM — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) June 12, 2021

Keeping up their consistency will be more difficult in the Western Conference Finals as both the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz finished considerably higher than the Nuggets for defensive rating this year. The Jazz ranked top for the fewest 3-point efforts allowed, while the Clippers ranked 6th.

Coming back after an extended break will make it difficult for the Phoenix Suns to return to their shooting form straight away. They will rely on DeAndre Ayton and Devin Booker's efficiency should Paul miss the first couple of games.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee