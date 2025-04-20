3 astounding LeBron James facts as Lakers superstar starts his 2025 NBA Playoffs

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Apr 20, 2025 09:41 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 117-95 to win game one of a first round NBA basketball game - Source: Getty
Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 117-95 to win game one of a first round NBA basketball game - Source: Getty

On Saturday, LeBron James began another chapter in his storied career when he embarked on his 18th playoff run. Throughout the many, many postseason trips that James has earned, he has amassed some utterly ridiculous numbers.

James' career as a whole is a delight to both historians and statisticians, as some of his feats are nothing short of awe-inspiring. Even in instances where he actually comes up short, the magnitude of his career makes his "failure" worthy of a trivia book entry.

Here are some astounding facts that can be drawn from the beginning of LBJ's 2025 playoff run:

LeBron James went scoreless in the first quarter for the first time in his playoff career

NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn

Throughout his 18 playoff runs, there was one thing that James was able to do without fail: score in the first quarter. That streak came to an end on Saturday, as the King finished with zero po ints in the opening 12 minutes of the LA Lakers-Minnesota Timberwolves first-round series opener.

Perhaps just as astonishing is the fact that James took just two field goal attempts against the Wolves in this quarter. With 3.3 seconds left, he got to the lane and attempted a bank shot but missed.

LeBron James' son Bronny James was 18 months old in his first playoff run

NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn

One of the players on the Lakers' playoff roster this year is LeBron James' son Bronny, who logged three minutes of gametime and went 0-for-2 from beyond the arc.

This same young player happened to be just 18 months old when his father went on his first playoff trip. Bronny celebrated his first birthday in October 2005; six months later, the elder James — who was then the 21-year-old centerpiece of the Cleveland Cavaliers — finally got to taste postseason action.

LeBron James has played 208 more games than the Timberwolves in the playoffs

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn

Astonishingly, the individual career of James has surpassed the entire franchise of the Timberwolves in terms of playoff games played.

This isn't a slim margin, either. James — who has played a total of 288 postseason contests, including Saturday's showdown against the Wolves — leads the team by 208 games. Such a massive gap is a testament to James' ability to elevate the teams that he's played for.

More from Sportskeeda
