3 bench players who could be key to the rotation for Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Philadelphia 76ers have a dominating starting lineup, backed by a formidable rotation unit. The strength of their bench was on full display when the Sixers secured a road win in their first game of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Versatility is what the 76ers' bench thrive on, which is why they have one of the best second units in the league. Almost all their players are decent two-way players. That helps keep the defense and offense flowing even when the starters are out.

Tyrese Maxey had an exceptional outing in the Philadelphia 76ers' season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. His performance has shown that the 76ers could move on from Ben Simmons if tensions between both parties do not abate.

StatMuse @statmuse Tyrese Maxey, Sixers new starting PG:20 PTS

7 REB

5 AST

2 3PT

8-14 FGThe Sixers were +23 with Maxey on the floor tonight, the highest on the team. Tyrese Maxey, Sixers new starting PG:20 PTS

7 REB

5 AST

2 3PT

8-14 FGThe Sixers were +23 with Maxey on the floor tonight, the highest on the team. https://t.co/jNp0VumKy5

While it's too early in the season to talk about him as the 76ers' starting point guard, Maxey has proved that he can take on the job if called upon. However, if the Doc Rivers-Simmons friction eases, Maxey will be relegated to the bench. But he will undoubtedly be one of the key players in the 76ers' second unit.

On that note, here are the three bench players who could be key to the rotation for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021-22 season:

#3 Matisse Thybulle

Matisse Thybulle (#22) of the Philadelphia 76ers

Matisse Thybulle is one of the most disruptive defenders in the league. He plays a key role in defending the perimeter for the Philadelphia 76ers. One could argue that Simmons is better than Thybulle in defending the three-point line, though.

Offensively, Thybulle is not the best in the team. In his rookie and sophomore seasons, he did not average more than five points in either year. His poor showing in offense could be one of the reasons Maxey was favored to start in the 76ers' season opener.

Nonetheless, Thybulle should be a boost off the bench for the Philadelphia 76ers. Although he scored only two points in 27 minutes of play, he made four steals and a block in that game.

#2 Georges Niang

Georges Niang (#31) of the Utah Jazz

The Philadelphia 76ers signed Georges Niang in the 2021 free agency. The player has already provided a glimpse of his utility to the team. On his official debut as a Sixer, he registered 11 points, knocking down three of four three-pointers.

Niang has shown that he can shoot the ball, and will likely continue his hot shooting streak. Of course, he would have bad nights, but overall, he should be a boost for the Philadelphia 76ers at both ends of the floor.

#1 Furkan Korkmaz

Furkan Korkmaz (#30) of the Philadelphia 76ers

Although it's early days in the season, Furkan Korkmaz has been an absolute delight for the Philadelphia 76ers. He has started his fifth season with the franchise on a high.

Also Read

NBA History @NBAHistory Joel Embiid (22 points), Furkan Korkmaz (22), Tobias Harris (20) and Tyrese Maxey (20) are the first @sixers quartet to each score 20+ in a season opener. Joel Embiid (22 points), Furkan Korkmaz (22), Tobias Harris (20) and Tyrese Maxey (20) are the first @sixers quartet to each score 20+ in a season opener. https://t.co/Iuso57vqeK

Korkmaz was the joint-leading scorer in their season opener, recording 22 points in 20 minutes of play. He was perfect from the three-point line in four attempts and went seven of 11 from the field. He also had five assists and a steal.

Edited by Bhargav