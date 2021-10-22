3 bench players who will be key to the rotation for Miami Heat in the 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season is underway, but the Miami Heat are yet to feature in a game. For the Heat's season opener, they are scheduled to face off against a similar foe, the Milwaukee Bucks. The defending champion unleashed the broom in the 2021 NBA playoffs first-round tie.

While much attention will be paid to starters, bench players will need to show out big to help rally their team to victories throughout the season. The quality of the Miami Heat bench is not at the same level as some of the heavyweights in the league. However, they have decent players that can hold their own.

Which Miami Heat bench players will be key to their rotation in the 2021-22 NBA season?

Victor Oladipo's return is highly anticipated and could be a major boost for the Miami Heat. The guard featured in only four games for the Heat before he had to undergo surgery to repair his quad tendon. Although he's a certified starter, he might have to be eased into play after several appearances from the bench.

According to CBS Sports, the two-time All-Star will be unavailable for selection until at least November 2. If he looks fit enough to take up a starting role, Duncan Robinson might have to continue his excellent run from the bench.

Without further ado, here are three bench players who will be key to the rotation for the Miami Heat.

#3 Omer Yurtseven

Omer Yurtseven #77 of the Miami Heat

Omer Yurtseven will be playing his rookie season in the NBA after going undrafted in 2020. The Miami Heat recognized his talent and sought him out in the offseason.

Given how impressive he has been as a Heat player, it shows how good the franchise is in scouting talent. Yurtseven took the NBA Summer League by storm, showing his versatility on offense. He knocked down shots from all areas of the court, which was impressive for a seven-footer.

Couper Moorhead @CoupNBA Omer Yurtseven stays making threes. Omer Yurtseven stays making threes. https://t.co/bSYWRaTNjQ

The Turkish man will get decent playtime behind Bam Adebayo and could significantly add to the scoring tally. Unfortunately, his defense is lacking as he gets caught ball-watching and out of position on occasion.

#2 Markieff Morris

Markieff Morris #8 of the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat signed Markieff Morris during free agency, and he might prove to be a great signing, all things considered. The veteran forward was a member of the 2020 NBA championship team, but the LA Lakers did not have as much success in the 2020-21 season.

Markieff's addition will be a boost for the Miami Heat seeing as the forward can spread the court and can knock down open three-pointers. However, fellow 2021 offseason acquisition PJ Tucker will be favored to start in the point guard role due to his defensive superiority.

#1 Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat

Tyler Herro started his NBA career with a bang after he was selected by the Miami Heat with the 13th overall pick in the 2019 draft. His quick release from beyond the arc was a marvel to watch, but the guard lost his touch the following season.

The third-year guard made a bold assertion before the start of the season, stating that he is on the same level as Trae Young and Luka Doncic. He will have a lot of backing up to do, considering the caliber of players he's compared himself to. His sophomore season was not as impressive as his rookie season, which makes the claim all the more strange.

ESPN @espn Tyler Herro has spoken 🗣️ Tyler Herro has spoken 🗣️ https://t.co/vlpCF9ckfA

But Herro showed glimpses of how effective he can be in the Miami Heat's final preseason game against the Boston Celtics. He registered 29 points, six rebounds, and four assists in the game. The 21-year-old, despite coming off the bench, will be a high-level contributor for the Heat.

