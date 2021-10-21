3 bench players who will be key to the rotation for New York Knicks in the 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season is underway, and the New York Knicks have gotten off to a great start with their win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

While their star players are expected to produce big this season, a few rotation players could also make the difference.

We all know who the starters will be and what they bring to the team. The newly acquired backcourt duo of Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier will obviously be favored to start for the New York Knicks.

However, bench production is a key component of a team's success throughout the entire season. This is because coaches tend to limit their superstars' playing time to avoid the risk of burnout or injury.

3 New York Knicks players who will be significant contributors off the bench

Squad depth is something most teams lack, but the New York Knicks seem solid in that department. They have an ideal mix of veterans and youngsters who can deliver on both ends of the court.

Immanuel Quickley failed to make the cut on this list but deserves a mention as he has been a bright spark for the New York Knicks. His production will be crucial down the stretch.

With that said, here are the three bench players who will be key to the rotation for the New York Knicks this season.

#3 Nerlens Noel

Nerlens Noel #3 of the New York Knicks steals the ball from Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns

Mitchell Robinson is back, which means that Nerlens Noel will once again come off the bench for the New York Knicks. His low productivity on offense is a major reason he is not favored to start over Robinson.

Having said that, Noel is an elite rim protector and a significant component of the Knicks' defensive identity. He was the third-best shot-blocker in the league last term, averaging 2.2 blocks per game behind Rudy Gobert and Myles Turner.

Knicks Videos @sny_knicks Nerlens Noel has a simple philosophy to shot-blocking:"If you don't know, you're gonna find out" 💀 Nerlens Noel has a simple philosophy to shot-blocking:"If you don't know, you're gonna find out" 💀 https://t.co/kbMovv5KHc

Noel is currently unavailable for selection due to a knee injury and might miss a few early games. However, he is expected to make a return before the end of October.

#2 Alec Burks

Alec Burks #18 of the New York Knicks in action against the Toronto Raptors

Every NBA team needs a high-level three-point shooter, and Alec Burks is the one for the New York Knicks. Although the Knicks brought in more secondary scorers in the offseason, Burks will still be a crucial piece when it comes to overall three-point shooting.

Burks' averaged 12.7 points last season while shooting 41.5% from three-point range on five attempts per game. Despite playing limited minutes, he had the third-most attempts and was the best shooter among New York Knicks players who had 2+ three-point attempts per game.

#1 Derrick Rose

The New York Knicks' Derrick Rose goes to the hoop

Derrick Rose has partnered with Tom Thibodeau once again and has been a key contributor to the New York Knicks' resurgence.

It has also been somewhat of a personal comeback for Rose. For the first time in a long time, he is operating at almost the same level that he did while he was with the Chicago Bulls.

Also Read

Rose was sensational for the New York Knicks last season. During their playoff run, he was the best player on the court and will likely continue that run of form in the 2021-22 season. He averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.9 rebounds while playing 26 minutes per game.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh