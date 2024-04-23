3 best players who have had LeBron James' number in the NBA Playoffs

LeBron James and the LA Lakers find themselves in a tough spot in their first-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets in the 2024 NBA playoffs. Should the Lakers lose the series, this will be the second year in a row that the Nuggets will eliminate LA in the postseason.

In his 21 seasons in the league, the four-time NBA champion has had a few players who have had the better of him in the postseason. Nikola Jokic is one of the stars who by James' admission has "had their number" throughout the 2023-24 season.

The Lakers have lost their first two games against the Nuggets, so another loss will put them on the brink of elimination from the playoffs. Should LA go down, LeBron James will have been shown the door by another player who has had the better of him in the postseason.

On that note, here are three players who have been a major threat to 'The King' in the playoffs.

Three best players who have had LeBron James' number in the NBA Playoffs

#3 Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan

The former San Antonio Spurs big was one of the players who had James at the receiving end.

Tim Duncan had 11 wins in 16 games against LeBron James. He averaged 17.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists against the veteran forward. Duncan has an 11-5 record versus James in the NBA Finals in his career.

The Spurs legend had the better of James during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Moreover, he also has one more ring than the Lakers star. Duncan won the 2003, 2005 and 2007 championships alongside Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili.

#2 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic (left)

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets last suffered a defeat against LeBron James and the Lakers in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

The team has looked like a different unit since then and had James' number last year in the Conference Finals and throughout the regular season this time. Two more wins is all the Nuggets need to knock the former MVP out of postseason contention.

Jokic has seven wins in 11 games against the Lakers star, averaging 25.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 8.1 assists.

#3 Steph Curry

Steph Curry

The Steph Curry vs LeBron James rivalry will go down in NBA history as one of the most iconic matchups of all time.

The Golden State Warriors superstar has had the better of James 17 times in 28 playoff games. The two have met four times in the NBA Finals, with Curry taking the series wins thrice.

He, along with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been formidable matchups for James when he was with the Cavaliers. Curry averages 25.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists versus LeBron James in the postseason.

