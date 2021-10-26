3 best points guards aged 30 or over right now in the NBA's Eastern Conference

NBA teams more often than not desire veteran guards because of the experience they bring to the team. While athleticism is great, it is not a primary requirement for a point guard whose primary role ought to be creating.

However, the era of combo guards is upon us, and most point guards' first instinct is not to pass the ball. Teams are now looking for big men that can spread the court to give their guards room to drive through the lane.

Who are the three best point guards aged 30 or over in the NBA's Eastern Conference?

Naturally, point guards in the NBA play for longer because their bodies do not go through the same rigors as big men. For that reason, they play for longer and continually improve their game to favorably compete in the league.

Patty Mills has always been an elite talent, but he has taken his game to new heights in his first season with the Brooklyn Nets. He is currently the third-best scorer on the team behind Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, shooting a whopping 64% from beyond the arc on 6.3 attempts per game.

Kemba Walker is also gradually returning to former glory after a long continuous battle with injuries. Staying healthy has been a major challenge for Walker, but he is a significant contributor whenever he is on the court.

That said, here are the three best point guards aged 30 or over in the NBA's Eastern Conference.

#3 Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday is often underrated but is one of the best veteran guards in the NBA. He has always been a significant contributor in every team he plays for but was never one to dazzle with the elite-level ball-handling and overall flashy approach.

31-year-old Jrue was selected in the 2009 NBA draft with the 17th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers, where he spent four seasons. In his last year with the Sixers, he made his first and only All-Star appearance so far in his career.

Perhaps his most noteworthy attribute is his defensive know-how and versatility. He can guard positions 1-4 comfortably because of his thick frame and ability to stay in front of his players.

I dare say the Milwaukee Bucks might not have defeated the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals if not for his disruptive defense on Chris Paul. It was full-court pressure on every possession, and he made CP3 work extra hard for every basket or assist in that series.

#2 Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose #4 of the New York Knicks

What if Derrick Rose did not tear his ACL in Game 1 of the 2012 NBA playoffs first-round tie? That's the question that keeps ringing in every fan's mind seeing how his career plummeted after that injury.

Rose missed the entire 2012-13 NBA season and played in only ten games in the 2013-14 season before sustaining another injury to his knee. The youngest MVP has since then struggled to play at the level he played at during his early run with the Chicago Bulls.

Meanwhile, D-Rose is gradually returning to his former self, and hopefully, it's not too late. His reunion with Tom Thibodeau and the New York Knicks seemed to be bearing fruit. They reached the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and have started the 2021-22 NBA season on a high note.

#1 Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry #7 of the Miami Heat argues a foul call with referee

The Miami Heat acquired Kyle Lowry in the 2021 NBA free agency because they believe he will be a crucial piece if they hope to win a championship, and rightly so. Just like Jrue, he is not flashy or a masterful dribbler, but he has a good understanding of the game and is a decent three-point shooter.

Kawhi Leonard was the star of the show during the Toronto Raptors' 2019 NBA title run, but Lowry also played a crucial role. He was the main distributor and was also the third-best scorer on the team.

Lowry might not have the same spring in his step, seeing as he is closing in on 36. However, his court vision is impressive, and he can still drive to the hoop when necessary. His introduction will be a boost for the Heat on both ends of the court as they are back in conversation about teams that could challenge for the 2022 NBA title.

