3 best power forwards of NBA playoffs 2023 so far

The 2023 NBA playoffs could conclude between the next five to eight games. The Denver Nuggets' wait to find out their finals opponents continued after the Boston Celtics, against all odds, forced a Game 7 against the Miami Heat.

The Celtics have stormed back all the way from down 3-0 and have a chance to create history on their home floor on Monday to become the first team to erase a 3-0 deficit.

With the playoffs about to conclude in just over two weeks or earlier, depending on how long the finals last, it's time to introduce some end-of-season rankings.

2023 NBA playoffs' 3 best power forwards

The 2023 NBA playoffs have been no different regarding teams relying on a positionless brand of basketball. The power forward position is no longer just about big bodies crashing the boards and posting up other bigs. The frequent use of a small ball lineup due to the 3-ball explosion has changed the description of a true power forward.

Teams prefer to have floor spacers at the four, who may not necessarily have the frame of a 6'10" power forward, who could nearly pass as a traditional center. Players 6'5" to 6'9" also feature in the rotation as power forwards now to create matchup advantages.

That's led to several traditional small forwards, who are superstars in the NBA, playing the four over the last decade or so. Our ranking for the three best power forwards in the 2023 NBA playoffs is stacked with such players. Here are the three best power forwards this postseason so far:

#1 Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum has often been criticized for his up-and-down performances and inconsistency when it comes to his efficiency from a scoring perspective. However, the Boston Celtics star probably never fails in the decisive games.

His 6'9" frame, rebounding and defensive ability have helped the Celtics use him as a power forward to create matchup advantages offensively over the last few years. They've done that well this year too. Tatum has started 15 of his 19 2023 NBA playoffs games at the four.

He frequently drifted to the power forward position as part of in-game adjustments in the four games he didn't start at four. Tatum has averaged 27.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest in these playoffs, shooting at a 46/33/88 clip.

#2 LeBron James

The 2023 NBA playoffs version of LeBron James was brand new. Unlike his previous playoff runs, LeBron was surprisingly more than willing to play off the ball. That move certainly left everyone, including his opponents, scratching their heads, as they didn't know what to expect from the four-time champion.

James continued playing the power forward position for the second consecutive year. The LA Lakers used him as an interior defender alongside Anthony Davis. His rebounding was also phenomenal. James was also a significant threat on offense as a cutter due to his size and quickness.

He didn't have one of his best scoring runs due to his reduced usage rate and a torn tendon in his right foot, which may have limited him from imposing his will every game, but he was solid overall.

LeBron James averaged 24.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game across 16 appearances, shooting 49..8%.

#3 Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is back playing power forward since joining the Phoenix Suns. He started all of his 11 2023 NBA playoffs games at the four. Durant had a decent postseason run, which ended in the conference semis against the Denver Nuggets.

The "Slim Reaper" averaged 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.4 blocks, shooting on a 48/33/92 clip. Durant playing the power forward was crucial to the Suns on both ends.

Their lack of depth offensively forced them to have KD play the four, while defensively, it made sense for them to do that and have two seven-footers in him and Deandre Ayton guarding the paint.

Durant's presence often helped the Suns drag at least one of the two bigs on the opposing team out on the perimeter and stretch the defense.

