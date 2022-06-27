3 best replacements for Russell Westbrook if he is traded by LA Lakers this summer

Most of the trade rumors surrounding the LA Lakers in recent times have been about Russell Westbrook.

It is no secret that Laker Nation want to get rid of their point guard. Statistically, he just endured his worst season since his sophomore year in the NBA. Westbrook's turnovers, shooting inefficiency and lack of defensive intensity makes him a liability on both ends of the floor.

LA needs to trade him and get another piece or add another point guard and adjust Westbrook's role. Although unlikely, many analysts have suggested that he could come off the bench or take up fewer ball-handling responsibilities.

Nevertheless, the LA Lakers need a new player to run the point.

Who can the LA Lakers get to replace Russell Westbrook next season?

Several analysts have stated that the Lakers cannot contend for the title while Westbrook is on the roster. This is likely to be true regardless of how amazing a 38-year-old LeBron James plays.

The idea that Westbrook needs to leave is now embedded into the hearts of Lakers fans. Many want to see him on a different team next season.

Analysts have also questioned the fit and this has inevitably led to trade rumors around Russell Westbrook emerging all over social media. Let's take a look at a few of the possible replacements for Brodie if the Purple and Gold move him this offseason:

#1 Kyrie Irving - Brooklyn Nets

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2016 NBA playoffs

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the LA Lakers are the biggest threat to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets in the summer.

The dynamic duo of Irving and LeBron James is considered one of the best of the modern era. They went to three straight NBA Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers and won the 2016 title in historic fashion.

Russell Westbrook's shooting struggles are well documented. It reached a point last season where Laker fans and analysts begged him not to attempt three-pointers as they often ended up in wasted possessions.

Irving, on the other hand, is a member of the 50-40-90 club. Westbrook shot 29% from three-point range and 66% from the free-throw line last season, while Irving shot 41% from deep and 91% from the charity stripe.

Moreover, the Brooklyn Nets star turned the ball over just 2.5 times a game and his tight handle made it hard for defenders to strip him. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook was second in the league in total turnovers and fifth in turnovers per game last season.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Who wants to see the LeBron and Kyrie reunion in LA? Who wants to see the LeBron and Kyrie reunion in LA? 👀 https://t.co/Z9XjrurHf8

On paper, Kyrie Irving would certainly be a significant improvement over Russell Westbrook for the LA Lakers.

#2 Dejounte Murray - San Antonio Spurs

Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs during the 2021-22 NBA season

Dejounte Murray is a two-way guard who earned his first All-Star selection last season. He would massively help the LA Lakers, who are in dire need of youth and defense.

Murray averaged 21.1 points, 9.2 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game last season. He had 13 triple-doubles while the "Triple-Double King" only recorded 10. Murray also led the league in steals, while Russell Westbrook is considered a liability on the defensive end.

More importantly, the 25-year-old is a Klutch Sports client who is represented by LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul. James has a great relationship with Murray. They have attended other games together and have seemingly developed a mentor-mentee dynamic.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless I had no idea LeBron had become such a big brother and mentor to Dejounte Murray, the new Spurs starting point guard. I had no idea LeBron had become such a big brother and mentor to Dejounte Murray, the new Spurs starting point guard.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the San Antonio Spurs are fielding offers for Murray. This could open the doors for the LA Lakers to pursure him.

#3 Malcolm Brogdon - Indiana Pacers

Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers during the 2021-22 NBA season

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the LA Lakers offered Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker and a 2026-first round pick in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon. However, the Indiana Pacers reportedly declined the offer.

According to Dr. Rajpal Brar of Silver Screen and Roll, Givony was only giving away hypotheticals. A trade involving Horton-Tucker, Westbrook and a future first-rounder wouldn't be possible under current CBA rules.

Regardless, Brogdon would be a great fit for the Lakers and they shouldn't stop pursuing him. He was a member of the 50-40-90 club a few seasons ago and has shot over 85% from the free-throw line every single season.

Although his efficiency and production have varied over the years due to injuries, the Lakers would arguably have a better player at the point. Brogdon is also a decent defender who has shown potential on that end.

The only other issue that LA fans have is that he is injury prone and Laker Nation has dealt with their fair share of injuries lately.

Another name that has been mentioned in rumors is Ben Simmons, who is also a Klutch Client and would be an excellent defensive addition for the LA Lakers.

LA should try and pursue any of these point guards to replace Russell Westbrook and improve their prospects for next season. They cannot afford to have another mediocre season with LeBron James still playing at an elite level.

