3 best shooting guards aged 25 or under right now in NBA's Western Conference

If scoring points is the most important factor in the NBA, then the shooting guard is the most essential position in the sport. Unlike most other positions, the shooting guard position has gone through very little change since the inception of the game.

Sure, in time the position has evolved, imbibing the functions of other positions. However, the main aim of the shooting guard remains to score points.

The NBA's Western Conference: Best shooting guards aged 25 or under

Due to the exciting nature of the position, some of the best players in the league have been shooting guards. Kobe Bryant and Dwayne Wade are some of the greatest players ever to take to the court in that position and the evolution of the NBA to a more three-point-centric game has only placed more value on the shooting guard position.

The likes of three-time scoring champion James Harden and Bradley Beal are some of the best names in the game at the moment, playing as shooting guards.

However, we are going to narrow it down, taking a look at the best shooting guards in the NBA’s Western Conference aged 25 and under.

#3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in action during a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 20, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Since being drafted by the Charlotte Hornets and traded on the same day to the L.A. Clippers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has made a name for himself, quickly rising to become one of the NBA’s breakout talents.

Since then, the OKC player has gone from featuring in the NBA All-Rookie Second Team to becoming one of the best shooting guards in the game. At 23 years old, he has already shed off the questions that were posed of his lack of physicality and offensive ability to record 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game last season, despite being limited to a mere 35 games due to injuries.

Gilgeous-Alexander dominated the Western Conference, operating efficiently as a pick-and-roll player and winning more points per possession in the league than any other player, except Steph Curry.

He placed in the 80th percentile for his offense, producing notable performances from beyond the arc as he finished the season with a 41.8 three-point percentage.

With a new contract in the bag, it seems the Oklahoma City Thunder front office is convinced that the player has barely scratched the surface of his potential, and we agree too.

#2 Devin Booker

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns drives the ball past De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on October 27, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

After a standout campaign last season saw the Phoenix Suns make their way to a championship final for the first time since 1993, it is no surprise that the talented shooting guard makes this list. There are just a few players, regardless of age, better than the Suns shooting guard at the moment.

Devin Booker shed off criticism against his team's playing skills, selflessly leading the Suns’ quest for a championship title last season. He produced outstanding performances in the opening round against the L.A. Lakers, finishing four of the series of game matches with 30-plus points.

The high point of which was a remarkable 47 points and 11 rebounds, as he condemned NBA legend LeBron James to the first opening-round loss of his career.

His outstanding performances in the finals also further established his name as a future star, recording a 40-point performance in games four and five of the finals, as the Suns tragically lost to the Giannis Antetokounmpo inspired Milwaukee Bucks. Hopefully, this season can end up better for the talented 24-year-old.

#1. Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz reacts to a call during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 20, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Utah Jazz player tied his future to his team in late 2020. It is a feeling of money well spent, and barring injuries, the Jazz should continue to have a player in his prime capable of dominating the NBA for the next ten years.

Donovan Mitchell's MVP nomination snub last season was seen as dumbfounding in many quarters, and you can understand why many felt aggrieved. The shooting guard had broken all expectations in the season in question, stepping up his already brilliant record that saw him land an All-Rookie First Team selection and an All-Star NBA appearance in the 2019-20 season.

Since being drafted into the NBA by the Jazz in 2017, the 25-year-old has performed remarkably well and continued the trend, finishing last season with a career record of 26.4 points per game. He also added 5.2 assists, rebounds and 1.2 steals, indicating a sharp improvement in his all-round game.

The shooting guard's performances were telling, as the Jazz finished with the best overall record in the NBA (52-20), whilst also recording the highest wins in the league. He posted a career-high for threes, finishing with 3.4 three-pointers per game and a 38.6% success rate.

Mitchell produced even better performances in the postseason, showing a glimpse of his frightening potential when motivated. Dazzling in his 10 post-season games, he finished with 32 points per game, recording a 44.7 shooting percentage whilst from the field.

His impressive 43.5 percent efficiency from beyond the arc only proved him to be the full package.

