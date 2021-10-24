3 best small forwards aged 25 or under right now in NBA's Western Conference

In the NBA, legendary small forwards like Julius Erving, Larry Bird, Scottie Pippen and Dominique Wilkins have impacted the game and contributed so much to what makes a small forward in this day. LeBron James and Kevin Durant lead the way for modern-day small forwards, shaping the role and showcasing the versatility that can be achieved in the position.

Players in this role are known for their fluidity, accurate shooting and good jump shots. A good number of small forwards have been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. They are: Dominique Wilkins, Larry Bird, Julius Erving, John Havlicek, Scottie Pippen, Elgin Baylor, Bernard King to name a few.

Top three small forwards in the Western Conference of the 2021-22 NBA season aged 25 and under

#3 Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball against Mikal Bridges #25 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on October 20, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Michael Porter Jr. was selected by the Denver Nuggets as the 14th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. He couldn't make his debut in the 2018-19 NBA season as he was sidelined by a back injury. He was available for the 2019-20 season for the Nuggets and featured in 55 games, making only eight starts.

Porter Jr. made his debut on October 31, 2019, against the New Orleans Pelicans, putting up 15 points, four rebounds and an assist coming off the bench. He recorded an average of 9.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game in his debut season, putting up a field goal accuracy of 50.9%.

The 23-year-old became a key component of the Nuggets roster in his sophomore season, starting in 54 games out of 61 appearances. MPJ led the team in three-pointers, netting 2.8 threes per game as he placed second in rebounds and blocks, while being third in points, field goals and free throws. He is on track to have a good run this season as he aided the team to a victory against the Phoenix Suns in their first game of the season, netting 15 points.

#2 Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans in action against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Moda Center on March 18, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.

Brandon Ingram, the L.A. Lakers first-round pick, was selected as the second overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft. He spent three seasons with the Lakers, where he averaged 13.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans for the 2019-20 NBA season. His first season with the Pelicans saw him register a career-high 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, which led to him being named the 2020 Most Improved Player of the Year.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Brandon Ingram has been named the 2019-20 Most Improved Player of the Year 👏 Brandon Ingram has been named the 2019-20 Most Improved Player of the Year 👏 https://t.co/W7bVDAmjDM

The All-Star finished the previous season with an average of 23.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He placed second on the team in points, field goals, free throws, three-pointers, and assists. He started the 2021-22 NBA season strong in both games played by the Pelicans, leading the team with 25 points and 26 points respectively.

#1 Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics dribbles during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2021 in New York City.

Jayson Tatum was drafted by the Boston Celtics in the 2017 NBA draft as the third overall pick. He made his NBA debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017 and recorded a double-double, putting up 14 points and 10 rebounds. He finished his rookie season with 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

NBA @NBA Jayson Tatum's scoring tear 🔥 @jaytatum0 joins Larry Bird (3x), Paul Pierce (2x), John Havlicek (2x) and Kyrie Irving as the only @celtics players to score 30+ PTS in five straight games. Jayson Tatum's scoring tear 🔥@jaytatum0 joins Larry Bird (3x), Paul Pierce (2x), John Havlicek (2x) and Kyrie Irving as the only @celtics players to score 30+ PTS in five straight games. https://t.co/ntc5emTUiz

The 24-year old has since grown into an amazing small forward, leading the Celtics to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals in the 2020 playoffs. Taco Jay has led the team in points, field goals and free throws since the 2019-20 season. Tatum recorded a double-double in their first game of the season against the New York Knicks, securing 20 points and 11 rebounds. He is on track to be one of the standout players for the Celtics in franchise history.

