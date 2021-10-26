3 best small forwards aged 30 or over right now in the NBA's Eastern Conference

Longevity in the NBA is a rare commodity, as only a few players have successfully continued to play the game at the highest level for a long time. Crossing the threshold of 30 years is not considered old, but given the nature of the sport, players' performances and contributions start to diminish at this age.

Given the number of young and athletic swingmen in the NBA, the older small forwards are gradually starting to get relegated to the bench. But it is unimaginable to bench certain players.

The great Scottie Pippen got better with time. Despite his diminishing athleticism, he made up for that with his experience and understanding of the game. He remained productive at both ends of the court before retiring from the NBA at the age of 38.

Who are the three best small forwards aged 30 or over in the NBA's Eastern Conference?

There are a lot of high-caliber players in the small forward position in the Eastern Conference at the moment. So it was tough to decide who would make up this list, but one notable name who narrowly missed out is Khris Middleton.

Middleton's mid-range jumpers are money, and he was a crucial contributor to the Milwaukee Bucks' 2021 NBA championship run. Nevertheless, here are the three best small forwards aged 30 or over right now in the NBA's Eastern Conference:

#3 DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan (#11) of the Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan recently got traded to the Chicago Bulls in the 2021 NBA offseason. But his partnership with Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball is already producing positive results. The Bulls currently sit atop the Eastern Conference standings with four wins in as many games.

DeRozan is currently playing his 13th season in the NBA, but is still as athletic as ever. He has scored at least 1,000 points every season except his rookie year. Although DeRozan has not come close to competing for a championship, he remains an elite-level scorer.

#2 Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler (#22) of the Miami Heat throws a pass against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Chicago Bulls selected Jimmy Butler in the 2011 NBA draft with the 30th overall pick. He has since developed into an incredible two-way player. He had a slow start to his career, and it took a while for him to develop into an impactful player.

Butler currently plays for the Miami Heat, and is on the lookout for his first NBA title. He led the Heat to the 2020 NBA Finals, but they lost to the LA Lakers in six games.

Looking at Butler's track record, one can easily see why he's one of the best small forwards in the league, regardless of age. The 32-year-old has made five NBA All-Star appearances, five All-Defensive teams, and was the 2020-21 steals leader.

#1 Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant (#7) of the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant is arguably the most effective scorer in the NBA, and has continued to perform at the highest level against all odds. Although OKC Thunder fans will forever boo him for his decision to join the 73-9 Golden State Warriors, he remains one of the most fun players to watch.

Durant was selected with the second overall pick by the then Seattle Supersonics in the 2007 NBA draft, behind Greg Oden. He spent nine years with the franchise before making a move to a team that gave him the best chance of winning a championship.

KD has continually grown since his rookie season, and is not showing any signs of slowing down yet. He won the Rookie of the Year award in 2008, and followed that up with four NBA scoring titles in subsequent years.

Durant has won it all, from MVP to NBA championship to Finals MVP. However, he is still looking to win a championship with a franchise that is not the Warriors. His comeback from an Achilles injury that sidelined him for the entire 2019-20 campaign has been phenomenal.

Injuries to James Harden and Kyrie Irving resulted in a semi-final loss for the Brooklyn Nets against eventual champions Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA playoffs. Nonetheless, the Brooklyn Nets are favorites to win the 2022 championship, and all eyes are on KD to deliver the goods.

