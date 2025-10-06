The Los Angeles Lakers dropped to 0-2 in the preseason after a 111-103 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night. Despite the defeat, the shorthanded squad, missing LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, showed plenty of fight.

The Lakers clawed back from a 24-point deficit but ultimately fell short, as their bench unit showed grit and energy against a nearly full-strength Warriors team that featured its stars.

Here are three positives the Lakers can take away from the game:

3 big positives for LA Lakers despite another preseason loss against Golden State Warriors

1. Gabe Vincent looks like a dependable backup point guard

Starting at point guard, Gabe Vincent led the Lakers with 16 points and five assists in just 19 minutes.

After sitting out the preseason opener against the Phoenix Suns and enduring an up-and-down stint with the Lakers so far, Vincent reminded fans that he’s capable of stepping up when needed, especially if the team suffers injuries at guard.

He shot efficiently, hitting three of his seven attempts from beyond the arc and going a perfect 5-for-5 from the free-throw line.

2. Jarred Vanderbilt looks healthy again

Jarred Vanderbilt’s time with the Lakers has been riddled with injuries—he’s played only 91 games in three seasons. But on Sunday, he looked as healthy as ever, finishing with nine points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals while displaying his trademark defensive intensity.

His versatility and energy on defense are crucial for a Lakers team that’s seeking to re-establish its defensive identity after trading Anthony Davis for Doncic. If he can stay healthy, Vanderbilt could be a major factor in the team’s success this season.

3. Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes showing flashes at the rim

The Lakers revamped their frontcourt this offseason by acquiring Deandre Ayton and re-signing Jaxson Hayes.

Ayton has emphasized a commitment to defense over offensive stats, and so far in preseason, he’s backing that up. He tallied seven points, seven rebounds and two blocks in nearly 21 minutes, though he finished with a minus-25 rating against a Warriors squad that didn’t field a traditional center.

Hayes chipped in eight points and six rebounds off the bench, continuing to provide energy in the paint.

While the Warriors outrebounded the Lakers 57-48 and outscored them 40-36 in the paint, both big men showed encouraging signs.

What makes it more promising is that the Lakers were missing three of their top playmakers in James, Doncic and Reaves. Once those three return, Ayton and Hayes could flourish even more on both ends of the floor.

