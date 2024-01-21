3 biggest Cavaliers rivals as 7 game winning streak propels Cleveland ahead of 2024 NBA rivalry week

The Cleveland Cavaliers are playing incredible basketball as of late with a seven-game winning streak. After losing two games on the trot, Cleveland was 18-15 into the season. The Cavs decidedly shifted into a new gear and secured consecutive wins to improve their record to 25-15. All that remains is how long the team will keep its momentum going.

Led by the brilliance of Donovan Mitchell, other players on the Cavs roster have stepped up in the absence of Darius Garland (fractured jaw). Role players such as Max Strus, Georges Niang and Jarrett Allen have all propelled the team to its current winning streak.

With the Cavaliers in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings, here's a look at their biggest rivals ahead of 2024 NBA rivalry week.

Three biggest rivals of the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of 2024 NBA rivalry week

#3 Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic forward - Paolo Banchero

Cleveland has played the Orlando Magic twice this season during December and will be its next opponent on Monday night. In the two games they've faced one another, both clubs have split the matchup 1-1. In the Cavs' 121-111 win on Dec. 6, 2023, Donovan Mitchell was the Cavs' highest scorer with 35 points (12 of 24 shooting).

Meanwhile, Darius Garland led the team with 36 points (11 of 23 shooting) in the Cavaliers' 104-94 loss on Dec. 11, 2023.

Considering that the Magic remains one of the elite defensive (fifth, 111.5 rating) teams in the league and have posed some challenges to Cleveland's offensive flow.

#2 Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Another team the Cleveland Cavaliers has a split 1-1 matchup record with is the Milwaukee Bucks. Their first meeting (Dec. 29, 2023) resulted in a 119-111 loss, despite the 34-point outing of Donovan Mitchell. However, Cleveland bounced back in a 135-95 win on Jan. 17. It wasn't Mitchell who led all scorers this time but Georges Niang and his 5 of 6 shooting from 3-point range.

Interestingly, they are scheduled to face the Bucks again for two straight meetings, both games at Milwaukee's home court. (Jan. 24 and 26).

#1 New York Knicks

New York Knicks guard - Jalen Brunson

Entering this season, the Cavaliers are coming off a first-round exit at the hands of the New York Knicks in the 2023 playoffs. They have also matched up with the Knicks twice this season and have split it 1-1. In both games, Mitchell was yet again the team's leading scorer.

The rivalry between these two franchises remains strong as Cleveland seeks redemption from its disappointing 2023 postseason exit. They are scheduled to face each other for the third time this season on March 3, 2024.

