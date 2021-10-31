3 biggest comeback wins in the 2021-22 NBA season so far

It's been a rollercoaster opening to the 2021-22 NBA season so far, as there have been a lot of surprising results early on.

Saying the 2021-22 NBA season has been entertaining is an understatement. There is nothing better than seeing the underdogs take on the big-name franchises and successfully pull off inspiring victories.

The Chicago Bulls went on a 4-0 run to kick off their campaign, a record they last held decades ago. Meanwhile, the LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets, two favorites to win the 2022 NBA championship, have failed to assert their dominance in six games played. However, they've made some impressive comebacks this season.

The Nets overcame a 16-point deficit in their last outing against the Indiana Pacers in a 105-98 win. It marked their third win in six games in what has been a ridiculously slow start to their 2021-22 NBA campaign.

Of all the thrills that the NBA has already given us since the start of the campaign, here are the three biggest comeback wins in the 2021-22 NBA season so far.

#3 Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors - October 28, 2021

Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors

Four days after dropping 40 points against the LA Lakers, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies headed to Chase Center and pulled off an incredible win over the 4-0 Golden State Warriors. The Warriors overcame both Los Angeles-based teams in their first two games of the 2021-22 NBA season but failed to seal the win against the Grizzlies.

NBA TV @NBATV Ja Morant (30 PTS) comes up clutch in the Grizzlies OT win vs. the Warriors 💪 Ja Morant (30 PTS) comes up clutch in the Grizzlies OT win vs. the Warriors 💪 https://t.co/jAAjA0lkQ1

It was the perfect moment for the Warriors to avenge their 2021 NBA play-in loss to the Grizzlies. The Warriors extended their lead to 19 points early in the second quarter, but the Grizzlies cut it to ten points before the intermission.

With the Grizzlies playing their best defense so far in the new season, they successfully made stops and gradually cut into the lead. Stephen Curry's problems scoring the ball in the 4th quarter continued, and it played a role in the Grizzlies' comeback. He went 0 of 6 in the fourth quarter and overtime, resulting in a 104-101 win for the Grizzlies

#2 Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets - October 20, 2021

Indiana Pacers v Charlotte Hornets

The game plan of the Indiana Pacers coming into the 2021-22 NBA season was simple, and they were executing it to perfection. In their season opener against the Charlotte Hornets, they attacked the paint and racked up an early lead in the tie.

The Pacers went on a 7-0 run to start the third quarter, extending their lead to 23 points before the Hornets started to fight back. They gradually crawled their way out of the 23-point hole and ended the quarter ahead by four points.

From then on, it was a close contest with several lead changes until PJ Washington's clutch-free throws gave them the lead. The game ended 123-122 in favor of the Hornets, an incredible win to kick-off their 2021-22 NBA campaign.

#1 LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder - October 27, 2021

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers were dominating the young OKC Thunder team but gradually started to lose their way halfway into the second quarter. It has been a disappointing start for the Lakers, and winning the fifth game of their 2021-22 NBA season would have been a major boost.

However, following a series of misses and turnovers, the Thunder started to find their way back into the game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a buzzer-beater from beyond the arc, giving the Thunder a two-point lead to end the third quarter.

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears The Thunder say their 26-point comeback vs. the Lakers equals the largest comeback in Thunder history. The Thunder say their 26-point comeback vs. the Lakers equals the largest comeback in Thunder history.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Thunder never conceded the lead throughout the fourth quarter and had one in the win column after the final whistle. It was their first win after five tries in the 2021-22 NBA season, and it came after an inspiring comeback from 26 points down.

Edited by Prem Deshpande