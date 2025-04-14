3 biggest disappointments of the season feat. Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant

It's safe to say that Kevin Durant didn't have one of his best seasons over the past six months. Whether it's the dip in his individual numbers or his team's regular season performance, Durant has not lived up to the standards that he has set for himself throughout his illustrious career.
Durant is but one example of an NBA superstar who has not performed up to par this past season. Far from being in a position to go on a deep playoff run, these players have gone on vacation earlier than they were expected to. In other words, there's an argument to be made that they're the biggest disappointments of this current NBA season.
Kevin Durant
In more ways than one, this was not Kevin Durant's year. His points, rebounds, and assists are all down, whether you compare these numbers to last season or his career averages. After playing 75 regular season games last year for the Phoenix Suns, KD played just 62 games this season, which came to an anticlimactic end for the 15-time All-Star due to a persistent ankle injury in the last few weeks.
From a team perspective, Durant is the most accomplished star among the Suns' "Big Three," which places even more pressure on him to lead his talented squad to the Finals at minimum. However, in the two years that Durant has played for Phoenix, the team has not made it past the second round and failed to even make the play-in this season — disappointing returns for the investment of owner Mat Ishbia.
Bradley Beal
While Durant's championship success in the past has set the bar high for the rest of his career, the expectations imposed on Bradley Beal are quite lofty as well. Fans and analysts alike have been waiting on Beal, now in his 13th season in the league, to finally play have an extended, meaningful run in the postseason.
Yet again, that run won't be happening this year despite the fact that Beal has been playing alongside Durant and Devin Booker since 2023. In addition, Beal lost his spot in the Suns' starting five for a while; this was not a good look for a three-time All-Star who was supposed to be a key piece for a Western Conference powerhouse.
Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid could very well be the biggest disappointment of the 2024-25 season. Consider that, just two years ago, the Philadelphia 76ers big man was winning his second consecutive scoring title and his first MVP award. As recently as last season, Embiid was named an All-Star. All these accolades made his downfall this season even more pronounced.
The injury bug became too bothersome for the star center, who played in just 19 games before calling it a season due to issues with his left knee. Without their cornerstone Embiid, the 76ers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Philly is now bound for the Draft lottery, but whoever they end up getting on Draft night would have a tall task trying to improve the Sixers' situation after Embiid's dreadful season.
