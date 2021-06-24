3 biggest needs the Dallas Mavericks must address in the 2021 NBA offseason

The Dallas Mavericks endured a cruel case of déjà vu in the 2021 NBA playoffs against the LA Clippers. Although they at least made it to game seven this year, they were once again left with a bitter taste in their mouths having led the series 2-0 with home court advantage to follow.

Luka Doncic did his best to rally his side past Kawhi Leonard and co., but ultimately the superstar's 35 points and 10 assists a night weren't quite enough. And so it is back to square one for the Mavericks front office as they attempt to build a roster around the Slovenian, which can be worthy of a deep postseason challenge.

What began as an improved seeding on last year ended in exactly the same fashion for the Dallas Mavericks. They had a successful run-in before the playoffs and were set to topple their opponents after winning at Staples Center twice. However, four losses in the next five games and some awful shooting allowed the LA Clippers to have the last laugh.

.@DaTrillStak5 on the Clippers winning Game 7 vs the Mavs:



"It was all about adjustments and the Clippers made the better adjustments after Game 5. Dallas is not that talented, Luka is great, but everyone else is just average. In order to win, you need others to step up." pic.twitter.com/llbwfCOp1v — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 7, 2021

Beyond Doncic's brilliance, there was little else the Dallas Mavericks offered in terms of threat, and solving that issue will be high on the agenda in the offseason. In games four and six, the Mavs were held to less than 100 points at home, something that is simply unforgivable for a team with high playoff aspirations.

In this article, we will examine three areas of the Dallas Mavericks squad that need upgrading if they are to impose a greater threat next year. Let's dive into how the Dallas Mavericks can avoid more heartaches next campaign.

#3 Secondary ball-handler

Dallas Mavericks backup guard Jalen Brunson

When Luka Doncic was off the floor against the LA Clippers, the Dallas Mavericks were outscored by 43 points - when on it, they won by seven. That is simply not good enough for a team that wants to make a deep playoff run in the near future. Doncic needs to know that when he is rested, the Mavs are in good hands and that they can find good shots.

Third-year guard Jalen Brunson impressed during the regular season and was even in contention for the Sixth Man of the Year award. However, he struggled in his first ever playoff series, scoring more than ten points in only two games and averaged just 1.6 assists.

As a result of the Dallas Mavericks' roster construction, Brunson is asked to do more than he is able to with their second-unit on the floor. He struggled against the LA Clippers' array of bigger wing and guard options on defense and was even replaced by Trey Burke at times.

Jalen Brunson beats the 1Q buzzer! #NBAPlayoffs on TNT pic.twitter.com/02ZbjhU5sk — NBA (@NBA) May 31, 2021

In the free agency market, the Dallas Mavericks could try to swoop for Chris Paul or Kyle Lowry. That could at least ease the offensive pressure away from Doncic. Ideally though, they would bring in a player of the ilk of Talen Horton-Tucker, who can come off the bench and have an immediate impact.

