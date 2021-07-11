3 biggest needs Detroit Pistons must address in the 2021 NBA off-season

The Detroit Pistons finished last in the 2021 NBA Eastern Conference standings. That marked the tenth time in 12 seasons, the Pistons did not feature in the postseason.

The Detroit Pistons are a storied franchise but have a lot to do to return to their glory days. The re-signing of Hamidou Diallo could be a step in the right direction, as the franchise are on a restoration path and need athletic players who can compete.

How the Detroit Pistons can improve ahead of the 2021-22 season

Although the Detroit Pistons hit the jackpot in the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery and will have the opportunity to select first from the plethora of talents in the draft, their needs go beyond one pick.

Heading into the off-season, the Pistons have a lot to consider, especially if they hope to be competitive in the league again. It was an abysmal display from the Pistons at both ends of the court in the 2020-21 season. How aggressively they approach the off-season will, to a large extent, determine how successful they could be in the 2021-22 campaign.

On that note, here are three needs the Detroit Pistons must address in the 2021 NBA off-season.

#1 The Detroit Pistons are in dire need of an elite point guard

Cade Cunningham (#2) of the Oklahoma State Cowboys

Every team need a point guard who can bring the ball up the court and control the pace of games. However, the Detroit Pistons lack one.

The Pistons were not patient enough to stick with Derrick Rose, which resulted in his trade to the New York Knicks. Rose found his stride with the Knicks and was an impeccable impact player for the team.

Although the Knicks crashed out of the 2021 NBA playoffs in the first round, Rose played a significant role in getting them to the playoffs in the first place.

Cade Cunningham is the sensation of the 2021 NBA draft class. With the no. 1 pick in the hands of the Pistons, selecting Cade should be a no-brainer as he could bring the much-needed spark to the Pistons' backcourt.

The 6' 7" guard ended his 2020-21 season in Oklahoma State, averaging 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 40% from the three. The 19-year-old could bring the same type of athleticism Ben Simmons has brought to the Philadelphia 76ers, albeit coupled with better shooting ability.

Although the rookie would be a massive boost to the Detroit Pistons' backcourt, the front office also needs to consider bringing in a veteran who could impact games off the bench.

An example of how a veteran guard can inspire a relatively young team is Chris Paul. His arrival at the Phoenix Suns has resulted in them competing for the NBA championship.

