3 biggest needs the Minnesota Timberwolves must address in the 2021 NBA offseason

Despite another painful campaign, there is hope for the Minnesota Timberwolves to come back stronger next year. The T-Wolves have one of the most promising stars of the future in Anthony Edwards and a center who averages over 20 points a game in Karl-Anthony Towns.

Coming into the 2020-21 campaign, there were high hopes for the Minnesota Timberwolves after they acquired D'Angelo Russell at the trade deadline in 2020. However, as was the case the previous season, the two former All-Stars struggled to stay fit and by the time the franchise had a record of 12-38, they had played just four games together.

Nevertheless, if they can both stay fit next year, along with superstar-to-be Edwards, the Timberwolves will be quietly confident once again.

Three areas the Minnesota Timberwolves need to address this summer

As exciting as their 2021-22 campaign could be, the Minnesota Timberwolves have several issues that urgently need addressing if they are to compete in a stacked Western Conference. In this article, we will outline three such issues that we believe can help them do so.

#1 Get creative in signing a power forward

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley could be up for sale this summer

If the Minnesota Timberwolves keep their core big three together and healthy, they could be a force to be reckoned with next season. However, they are left with a conundrum at the power forward position. Although Jaden McDaniels and Jarred Vanderbilt both showed glimpses of star quality, it was few and far between and T-Wolves President Gersson Rosas should instead seek a shoe-in starter.

However, the Timberwolves don't have much cap space flexibility going forward. They do have two big salaries they could look to lose in a trade deal, though, expiring contracts and future draft picks.

Veteran point guard Ricky Rubio is on an expiring $17m contract while Malik Beasley is still guaranteed $30m in the next two years of his. The latter plays in the same position as young star Anthony Edwards, who will no doubt be the team's starting shooting guard going forward. So it makes sense to try and offload Beasley in their pursuit of support in the frontcourt.

A potential option at a suitable price range would be Houston Rockets big man Kelly Olynyk, who would provide consistent scoring as a stretch-four and experience for McDaniels.

