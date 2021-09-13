3 Biggest shortcomings of LeBron James' NBA career 

Very few players in the NBA have been as successful as LeBron James. He has achieved numerous milestones individually and collectively. That has played a huge role in many terming him a G.O.A.T candidate.

It is still an arguable opinion, though. Many fans and analysts have made some solid arguments in the past as to why LeBron James isn't really the greatest ever. Like every player, James has his shortcomings too and his critics have never been shy about pointing them out.

On that note, let's take a look at three of the biggest shortcomings of LeBron James' NBA illustrious career.

#3 LeBron James never became a reliable free-throw shooter

Over the last few years, LeBron James has made it into the top five, or top ten all-time leaders list, for various statistical categories. He ranks third in most points scored and most field goals made, and eighth in most assists made in NBA history as of September 2021.

Interestingly, despite being an average free-throw shooter, James ranks fifth in most free-throws made in NBA history.

James has never been a reliable free throw shooter, though. He was able to achieve the free-throw record mainly because of how long he has been in the NBA. He has never shot over 80% in his 18-season career so far. It hasn't gotten any better over the last few seasons, either.

LeBron James has only converted just under 70% of his free throw attempts since joining the LA Lakers. His sub-par free-throw shooting is one thing his critics will always remember to bring up any debate regarding James' status as the G.O.A.T.

#2 LeBron James' losing record in NBA Finals

2018 NBA Finals - Game Four

LeBron James has made 10 NBA Finals appearances throughout his career. It's tied for third-most in the league's history. He has been one of the most successful players in the postseason, but his finals record stands at four wins and six losses.

Stephen Jackson laying down the damn truth about LeBron James in the 2018 NBA Finals...... pic.twitter.com/QgnEs67MfS — Bruce Blitz (@BruceBlitz) June 13, 2018

With James being such a consistent winner throughout his career, many expected him to do a lot better on the biggest stage in the NBA. The losses he endured were by huge margins as well. That includes multiple series sweeps against the San Antonio Spurs in 2007 and the Golden State Warriors in 2018. None of the finals series that James lost ever went to a Game 7.

#1 LeBron James' has never won a ring without All-Star help

Miami Heat v Charlotte Bobcats - Game Four

LeBron James has always been a recruiter. He admitted it himself during an interview with ESPN just after he had joined the LA Lakers. James made multiple attempts at winning the championship all by himself during his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, he could only make one NBA Finals appearance while doing that, in 2007. His team lost the series 4-0 against the San Antonio Spurs. James made multiple attempts at achieving postseason success single-handedly, but he failed to do that.

As a result, he formed several super-teams post 2010 that saw him win all four of his NBA titles to date. LeBron James has always had multiple all-stars on all of his championship-winning rosters. He has played and won with some exceptional players like Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade, Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, among others.

