3 Blockbuster NBA trades that could still happen before the start of 2021-22 season

The 2021 NBA offseason has been an eventful one, with various high-profile moves getting pulled off in the last few months. Russell Westbrook joined the LA Lakers, while Kyle Lowry went to the Miami Heat to join forces with Jimmy Butler. The NBA offseason is not over yet, and we might see a couple of other high-profile trades go down before the 2021-22 NBA season starts.

In this article, we take a look at three blockbuster trades that can still happen.

3 high profile NBA trades that could still take place as we inch closer to the 2021-22 NBA season

The NBA landscape has completely changed in the modern era, as all the top franchises in the league have implemented the 'superteam' model. The Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and LA Lakers are prime examples of that, and they will enter the new season with the contenders tag.

Other franchises are in a race to compete with the aforementioned three sides in terms of roster quality, and on that note, let's check out three potential trades.

# 3 Christian Wood to LA Clippers

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Clippers

The Houston Rockets are a work in progress, meaning it would be sensible for Christian Wood to switch destinations. Wood is a solid starting center who could get minutes on a contender, and he will be wasting his prime years playing on an extremely young Houston Rockets side.

The LA Clippers are a team that could use some help at the center position, and Christian Wood would be an ideal fit for Tyronn Lue's team. Ivica Zubac is the starting center as of now, but it is fair to point out that Wood is a far better option on the offensive end, and can more than hold his own on defense.

RedNinetyFour @RedNinetyFour Man. Christian Wood was basically built in a lab to play next to James Harden. All doubts were removed last season. Just one year too late. Damn. Man. Christian Wood was basically built in a lab to play next to James Harden. All doubts were removed last season. Just one year too late. Damn.

The Clippers are a decently balanced team, but Wood's addition will give them a unique element of all-round offense at the 5. Wood is an accomplished 3-point shooter and can also drive with the ball in the paint, which makes him versatile enough for Lue to consider.

