3 Bold predictions for the Boston Celtics' 2021-22 NBA season

The Boston Celtics had an average 2020-21 NBA season, finishing seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 36-36 run. Although they were plagued by injuries, it was still a below-standard performance by the franchise.

Competition in the East has undoubtedly stiffened up, with the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks taking advantage of the offseason to bolster their ranks. However, the Boston Celtics have made a few promising acquisitions that will certainly help improve their 2020-21 numbers.

Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka is set to become the new head coach of the Boston Celtics.#NBA — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 24, 2021

Things might start out rough for the Boston Celtics as there is a new head coach in town. While the core of the team remains, adapting to Ime Udoka's coaching style might prove difficult in the early stages. However, we expect to see a brand of basketball that might be a bit different from what it's been under Brad Stevens.

As we draw closer to the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, here are three bold predictions for the Boston Celtics.

#1 The Boston Celtics make the playoffs without going through the play-in tournament

Daniel Theis #27 congratulates Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have not missed the playoffs since the 2014-15 season, and do not look like they will in the 2021-22 season. In fact, they will end up in the middle of the pack, which might bode well for them and increase their chances of progressing to Round 2. They finished seventh last season and had to compete in the inaugural play-in tournament to secure their playoffs berth.

A top-four finish would bode well for the Boston Celtics as they will likely face a relatively weaker team in the first round. If they hope to make a deep run in the playoffs, avoiding the Brooklyn Nets early in the postseason should be the goal.

While teams like the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks have made big moves in the offseason, they still look beatable. Although the Boston Celtics have a strong starting lineup that can compete against any team in the league, the bench might not be as reliable.

Al Horford or Rob Williams? Big or agile? What Celtics’ starting lineup could look like next season https://t.co/YEGohVlSAr — The Athletic Boston (@TheAthleticBOS) September 2, 2021

Jaylen Brown's return from injury will be a major boost to the C's. Al Horford's acquisition will also give the Boston Celtics' the much-needed veteran presence. If they can successfully stay healthy, the Celtics would be a strong opponent in the East.

