3 bold predictions for the Brooklyn Nets' 2021-22 NBA season

The Brooklyn Nets had a less than ideal end to their 2020-21 NBA season, crashing out in the second round of the playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks.

They are expected to fare better in the 2021-22 campaign. Their offseason activity suggests that the franchise doesn't want to leave any stone unturned in their quest to win the championship.

The Brooklyn Nets have arguably the best roster in the NBA, which has been further boosted by the signing of veteran forward Paul Millsap, with LaMarcus Aldridge expected to follow. However, no team in the NBA is immune to disasters.

On that note, here's a look at three bold predictions about the Brooklyn Nets' 2021-22 season.

Seven-time NBA All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge has been cleared to play again, passing all of the necessary tests, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Nets are leaders to sign Aldridge, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 2, 2021

#1 The Brooklyn Nets could be a good defensive team

Kevin Durant in action during Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets - Game Two

The Brooklyn Nets ended their 2020-21 regular season with a 113.8 defensive rating, which was only 23rd-best in the league. For a contending team, the Nets were distinctly deficient on the defensive side of the ball. But there could be improvement on that front in the upcoming campaign.

Injuries played a key role in the Nets' having a poor defense, as starters Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving missed time due to injuries. Durant, and especially Irving are not lockdown defenders, but can more than hold their own on that end. Add to that James Harden, who is a brilliant defender in the post, the Nets' Big 3 can bust the myth that they are not good at defense.

James Harden

Kyrie Irving

Joe Harris

Kevin Durant

Blake Griffin



6. Patty Mills

7. Bruce Brown

8. Nic Claxton

9. Paul Millsap



That’s probably Brooklyn’s rotation at the start of the season with James Johnson, Cam Thomas, and DeAndre Bembry waiting in the wings. — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) September 2, 2021

Bruce Brown and Nicolas Claxton are expected to see key minutes as part of the Brooklyn Nets rotation. The duo is expected to do a lot of heavy lifting in defense. Both excelled defensively in the regular season and the playoffs. So they could play a pivotal part in helping the Nets have one of the best defenses in the Eastern Conference in 2021-22.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav