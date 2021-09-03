3 Bold predictions for Dallas Mavericks' 2021-22 NBA Season

The Dallas Mavericks have been a busy side as expected during the 2021 NBA offseason. After failing to get past the first round of the NBA playoffs for two years in a row, the Mavericks have hired Jason Kidd as their new head coach for next season.

Kidd is expected to lead Luka Doncic and Co. to new heights and help the team scale their potential in the most efficient way possible. The Dallas Mavericks made some key acquisitions, including Reggie Bullock and Sterling Brown, in free agency, along with re-signing their own player Tim Hardaway Jr.

They are yet to add the ball-handler they were looking for this summer and are reportedly looking to sign Goran Dragic to fill that need.

The Dallas Mavericks will be hoping their offseason, which wasn't the biggest in terms of player acquisitions, works out the best way possible for them when the season begins in October. On that note, let's take a look at three bold predictions for the 2011 champions for the 2021-22 campaign.

#3 Dallas Mavericks find a way to make Kristaps Porzingis-Luka Doncic partnership work

Kristaps Porzingis dunks the ball

Kristaps Porzingis was expected to be traded this offseason, but no move has taken place as of now. The "Unicorn" had an underwhelming campaign last season for the Dallas Mavericks. Injuries continued to be his biggest problem, while poor form in the playoffs only worsened his 2020-21 season.

There have been no rumors of late that have suggested a scenario where Porzingis could be traded. So it is very likely for Mavs fans to see the 7'3" power forward play for them at the start of the 2021-22 NBA season.

It doesn't seem like that bad of an idea as such. There are multiple reasons why the former New York Knicks star could scale his All-Star potential again. Porzingis headed into the 2021 NBA offseason healthy. That is the first time that has happened in his NBA career.

Porzingis will also be playing under new head coach Jason Kidd, who seems positive about the big man having a brilliant year.

#Mavs coach Jason Kidd on Kristaps Porzingis: "We want him to move and do the things that he’s done before he was asked to do his role last year. I think it’s just a matter of him feeling comfortable with some of the new stuff, but I think KP is going to have an incredible year." pic.twitter.com/V2BwuqxYCF — Dwain Price (@DwainPrice) September 2, 2021

Jason Kidd could be key in making the Luka Doncic-Kristaps Porzingis partnership work for the Dallas Mavericks. They have a great supporting cast around them, so Kidd could look to capitalize on that and lead the Mavericks to achieve their goals for next season with great ease.

#2 Dallas Mavericks gain homecourt advantage

The Dallas Mavericks may not have splashed their money around in free agency, but they still have a better squad to work with for next season than they did last year.

The addition of Reggie Bullock has given the team more defensive depth, and their three-point shooting has also improved. Add to that, a Dragic move could be on the cards as well, which would improve the Mavericks to a great extent instantly.

Goran Dragic is widely expected to sign with the Dallas Mavericks after being bought out by the Toronto Raptors.



(via @JakeLFischer) pic.twitter.com/1vGrFAJ7hs — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) September 3, 2021

The Mavericks' overall squad depth is also looking much better than what it was last season. Luka Doncic has improved with each passing season, and one can only imagine how much impact the Slovenian can have next season with multiple shooters around him.

The Dallas Mavericks could prove to be the team to beat if Kristaps Porzingis finds his rhythm under new head coach Jason Kidd. Keeping these factors in mind, there is a great chance the Mavericks can put together more consistent performances and finish the regular season as a top-four side.

#1 Dallas Mavericks reach Conference Finals

Dallas Mavericks almost pulled off an upset against the LA Clippers in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

The Dallas Mavericks almost pulled off an upset in their first-round series against the LA Clippers in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Despite being the underdogs, the Mavs led the Clippers 2-0 and 3-2 at various stages during the series but couldn't hold on and eventually lost the tie 3-4.

Multiple factors like lack of depth and poor defense played a huge role in their loss. On top of that, Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. were the only players who shone for the team during that run. With Jason Kidd at the helm, the Dallas Mavericks could find some new energy to overcome their shortcomings from the previous campaign.

The Dallas Mavericks have a highly talented squad if the likes of Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. excel during the playoffs, they will fancy their chances of at least making it to the Conference Finals.

