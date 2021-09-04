3 bold predictions for Milwaukee Bucks' 2021-22 NBA season

The Milwaukee Bucks lifted the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship trophy for the first time since 1971 last season. Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and coach Mike Budenholzer, the team accomplished the impossible and showed the league that a winning culture can indeed be successfully cultivated at home and does not need to be imported.

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns on their way to winning their second-ever championship. And the Fiserv forum is the home of champions once again after almost half a century.

The @Bucks receive the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy for the 2nd time in franchise history and the 1st time in 50 years! pic.twitter.com/FIBXRbv1W5 — NBA (@NBA) July 21, 2021

Heading into the next season, there are loads of speculation as to how the Milwaukee Bucks will follow up their dream run. It is only fair because this team has thoroughly raised the bar and expectations are at a fever pitch.

Let's make 3 bold predictions for the Deer District for the 2021-21 NBA season.

#1 The Milwaukee Bucks repeat their NBA triumph

The Bucks know how to get it done.

The reigning NBA champs are always title favorites heading into the very next season, but that might not be the case this time around. The 2021 playoffs was heavily marred by injuries and saw a glaring lack of starpower. While players like Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving couldn't be their usual selves, an MVP-caliber Stephen Curry saw his team fighting for a playoff berth without Klay Thompson.

But all of this changes next season. Klay's shooting is set to make a blockbuster return. LeBron and the Lakers are well rested this time around, and have added ample reinforcements in the offseason. The Brooklyn Nets will be healthier and stronger than ever as well.

Giannis lifts the 🏆 to the crowd! 🙌



Follow the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks Championship Parade on NBA TV: https://t.co/YuGpAi3U4m pic.twitter.com/rp8U3LnBL0 — NBA (@NBA) July 22, 2021

While it is not entirely unlikely that the Milwaukee Bucks will lift the silverware again, it's a bold prediction to make. However, they have proven their championship caliber once, and are strong contenders in the Eastern Conference yet again.

