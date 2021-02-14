3 Bold Predictions for NBA trade deadline | Golden State Warriors

As far as injuries are concerned, the Golden State Warriors have had a difficult start to the 2020-21 NBA season. One half of the “Splash Brothers”, Klay Thompson, saw his season end before it even began due to a torn Achilles. Recent knocks to the likes of Kevin Looney and James Wiseman have left the Warriors short on potential scoring options from the bench.

This is in addition to Marquese Chriss and Eric Paschall, who are also dealing with long-term injuries. In the absence of so many players, the Golden State Warriors have relied on the brilliance of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to fight their way to a 14-13 record. They are currently 8th in the NBA Western Conference and remain in the hunt for a playoff spot.

While the inconsistent form of Kelly Oubre Jr. and Damion Lee has been a concern, the Golden State Warriors do not look far away from having a team capable of making a playoff run.

As a result, the Golden State Warriors have been mentioned frequently in NBA trade rumors. We make 3 bold predictions the Warriors might act on before the trade deadline.

3 Bold Predictions for the Golden State Warriors | NBA Trade Deadline 2020-21

#1 Bradley Beal

The Washington Wizards’ horrendous 6-17 record has come despite constant heroics from Bradley Beal, who is averaging a league-leading 32.8 points per game.

Beal has the potential to transform the Golden State Warriors, take the pressure off Steph Curry, and make them title contenders when Klay Thompson eventually returns next year.

Bradley Beal has been prolific, despite the Washington Wizards' struggles

Advertisement

However, Bradley Beal is committed to the Washington Wizards, and vice versa. However, the franchise are rumored to be willing to let him join a team of his choice, in the event that he requests a move.

While a move is highly unlikely, the Golden State Warriors do have the assets to make it happen and it makes perfect sense for Steve Kerr's side.

#2 Victor Oladipo/ DeMar DeRozan

With Steph Curry playing some of the best basketball of his career, the Golden State Warriors look only a move or two away from competing with the NBA's elite teams. A Bradley Beal trade may prove tricky for a variety of reasons, in which scenario there are a number of short-term trade options they could look at.

🔥 Victor Oladipo College Highlights!



The Orlando Magic selected him with the 2nd pick in the 2013 Draft.



📼 @CourtsideFilms pic.twitter.com/h4x0k3jH90 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 17, 2019

Advertisement

While DeMar DeRozan may prove too expensive, the Golden State Warriors have been linked to the likes of Lonzo Ball and Victor Oladipo in recent weeks.

Both players have the potential to help the Warriors go on a serious playoff run. While Bradley Beal is the best-case scenario, the Golden State Warriors would be wise to consider all possible options.

#3 Disabled Player exception

The Golden State Warriors are going to be without Klay Thompson for the entirety of the 2020-21 NBA season This allowed them to avail a $9.3 million disabled player exception and opens a range of possibilities as well. The likes of Lou Williams, Aron Baynes and PJ Tucker all decent options that will improve the Warriors' bench.

Klay Thompson is out for the 2020-21 NBA season

Overall, the Golden State Warriors have all the assets that they require to pull off a move or two, which could prove crucial to their playoff hopes as the season progresses.

With Steph Curry in red-hot form and producing MVP-calibre numbers, the Warriors only require some offensive reinforcements to become a force to reckon with.