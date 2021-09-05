3 bold predictions for New York Knicks' 2021-22 NBA season

The New York Knicks had a poor end to their otherwise promising 2020-21 NBA campaign as they suffered a gentleman’s sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the playoffs. However, with a promising roster that made some fine additions this summer, Tom Thibodeau and the front office will be hoping for a better season this time around.

Making 3 bold predictions for the New York Knicks' upcoming NBA campaign

The New York Knicks have bolstered their offense significantly by bringing in Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker, who are expected to start on the team's backcourt next season.

RJ Barrett and Julius Randle will likely grab the two forward spots, with Mitchell Robinson rounding up the starting 5.

Things are looking good for the New York Knicks after years of mediocrity. On that note, we have made three bold predictions for the team's 2021-22 NBA season:

#1 - Tom Thibodeau will win Coach of the Year honors once again

There is a good probability that Tom Thibodeau will win the coveted NBA Coach of the Year award once again

Tom Thibodeau made a stellar start to his tenure as the head coach of the New York Knicks, leading the franchise to their first postseason appearance after 8 seasons.

The Knicks last made the playoffs in 2013, but Thibodeau's brilliant coaching and man-management helped the team post a 41-31 record in a highly competitive Eastern Conference. They secured the 4th spot in the standings and advanced to the playoffs.

This is the second NBA Coach of the Year Award for Thibodeau, who earned the honor in the 2010-11 season with the Chicago.



Thibodeau received 43 first-place votes and earned 351 total points to edge Phoenix head coach Monty Williams.



More ➡️ https://t.co/WMkHE1romK pic.twitter.com/Iidnu4EU1e — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 7, 2021

There is a good probability that Thibodeau will win the coveted NBA Coach of the Year award once again, considering he has a better roster than last time around.

The New York Knicks are capable of making the top three in their conference, with only the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets virtually guaranteed a spot ahead of them. There is a lot of turmoil amongst the 76ers, and the Hawks are a relatively inexperienced side. This means the Knicks and Thibodeau have their destiny in their own hands.

If the New York Knicks do end up in one of the top three positions in the Eastern Conference, Thibodeau will certainly be one of the nominees to win the COTY award for the third time in his career.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh