3 bold predictions for the Phoenix Suns

The aftermath of the Phoenix Suns’ 4-2 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals was not a pretty sight, with players and coaches devastated by the missed opportunity. The team’s future, on the other hand, is another matter.

Despite not winning their first NBA championship, the Phoenix Suns’ ascent to becoming title contenders was accelerated by the addition of Chris Paul in the offseason. No one predicted the Suns would make it to the finals this year and yet, they were just two games short of winning the whole thing.

"I'm grateful and I feel for (our guys). But I also expressed to them, now we know what it takes to get here."



Though the Suns' 2020-21 season ended in heartbreak in the NBA Finals, their emphatic resurgence was a triumph.



Read more on this breakthrough journey 👇 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 21, 2021

Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton, the young core of the dynamic Phoenix Suns roster, had their first taste of the NBA playoffs and are going to be hungry for more of the same next season. They played like veterans for the better part of the postseason and are primed to be better players because of their experience.

The future of the Phoenix Suns is as bright as their namesake. With that in mind, let's look at three bold predictions for the Suns' offseason and their new season.

1. Chris Paul will re-sign with the Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul #3 talks with head coach Monty Williams

Based on Chris Paul’s post-game press conference, he sounds like someone who is going to stay with the Phoenix Suns next season.

“Everybody in that locker room knows we had enough, but it wasn’t enough,” Paul said moments after Game 6. “So, we got to figure it out. I think for me, I just look at myself and figure out how can I get better, what I could have done more, and make sure I come back next season ready to do it again.”

“Get back to work...I ain’t retiring.”



- Chris Paul



pic.twitter.com/vcmDM4dIDA — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 21, 2021

Practically everyone expects Paul to decline his $44.2 million player option next season and seek a deal with more years and money at the end. More than likely, he will try and negotiate a deal in the three-year $100-million range this summer.

After a historic run to the NBA Finals, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver is obligated to give Paul what he wants. It would certainly be a step back for the franchise to lose him for nothing.

