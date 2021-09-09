3 Bold predictions for Phoenix Suns' 2021-22 NBA season

The Phoenix Suns organisation entered the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993, in what was only the third Finals appearance in franchise history. The veteran power of 'Point God' Chris Paul willed the talented young core to a historic regular season followed by an iconic playoff run.

The Phoenix Suns beat some elite powerhouses in the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers, before bowing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games eventually.

Led by Coach Monty Williams, this team surpassed all expectations and built an even higher ceiling for its ever-so skilled young lineup.

Entering next season, the Phoenix Suns have now re-signed electric sixth-man Cameron Payne and veteran point guard Chris Paul to long-term deals. On top of that, they have reinforced their paint with decorated big man JaVale McGee.

With expectations sky-high from this high-energy squad, let's pull out three bold predictions from the bag that the Phoenix Suns just might make true.

#1 The Phoenix Suns will make a second consecutive trip to the NBA Finals

There is no asterisk against the Suns' 2021 playoff run.

In order to downplay the Phoenix Suns' heart and hustle during the 2021 postseason, there might be naysayers pointing out that Anthony Davis and LeBron James were not healthy, and that Kawhi Leonard missed considerable time as well.

But the fact of the matter is, the well-oiled machine in Phoenix was always the better team in every series they played. There were clear flashes of what's to come when this team minus Chris Paul went 8-0 in the bubble, and missed the play-in on a tie-breaker with Memphis.

During the 2021 offseason, the Phoenix Suns front office has managed to retain all their key pieces and add JaVale McGee to solidify their inside game. Not only has McGee posted the second best rim-protection mark last season, he is a far more effective lob-threat near the rim than Kaminsky or Dario Saric.

The Suns are a force to be reckoned with, especially citing the unbelievably headstrong talent they possess in Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton and Cam Payne. Under the stable backcourt and locker-room presence of Chris Paul, this team is going to be a problem in the playoffs, and may very well see the bright lights again this year.

