3 bold predictions for Steph Curry and the Warriors in 2025-26 NBA season

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are set to open the 2025-26 NBA season on the road. They will travel to Southern California and take on the LA Lakers on Oct. 21 at the Crypto.com Arena. It's going to be a star-studded affair on and off the court in Hollywood.

The main concerns for Golden State are their age and lack of size. Their four best players are aged 35 or older, while their tallest player is a 7-foot stretch center. Nevertheless, it's going to be an exciting campaign for the team from the Bay Area.

3 bold predictions for the Warriors in 2025-26 NBA season

#1. Top 6 finish in the Western Conference

Top 6 finish in the Western Conference. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Western Conference is very stacked heading into the 2025-26 NBA season, with the Utah Jazz as the only rebuilding team. The Golden State Warriors might be an older team, but they could finish in the Top 6 at the end of the season.

They looked fantastic last season after acquiring Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, with injuries affecting them in the playoffs. A finish in the Top 4 is possible, but due to their age, they could sacrifice a few wins to keep their older stars fresh for the postseason.

#2. Steph Curry to benefit from new NBA rule

Steph Curry to benefit from new NBA rule. (Photo: IMAGN)

The NBA introduced the "high-five" rule, by which a defender can now be called for a foul even after a player releases the ball. Steph Curry would be the main beneficiary of this rule, especially with the way he's been defended, or hacked, over the years.

It was already evident in the preseason that Curry could have a career year in free throw attempts. If he can capitalize on the new rule, the Golden State Warriors' offense opens a bit more.

#3. Warriors to keep Jonathan Kuminga past trade deadline

Warriors to keep Jonathan Kuminga past trade deadline. (Photo: IMAGN)

The biggest news of Golden State's offseason was Jonathan Kuminga's contract standoff. Kuminga eventually signed a two-year contract, though many expect the Warriors to trade him once he becomes eligible.

But here's a hot take: Golden State keeps Kuminga if he embraces his role off the bench. He has all the skills to become an All-Star, but right now, the team needs him to be an energizer off the bench.

If he plays that role to perfection, he might not only win the Sixth Man of the Year, but he could also boost the Dubs' chances of winning another title. Also, the only trade logical option for the team is Nikola Vucevic of the Chicago Bulls.

However, Vucevic is already 34 years old and will be a free agent at the end of the season.

