3 Boston Celtics youngsters who could take a leap in the 2021-22 NBA season

The infusion of young blood in the Boston Celtics lineup is primed to bear results in the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continue to lead the Cs, but the youthful bench rotation is poised to provide even more firepower than before.

After barely avoiding a sweep against the Brooklyn Nets in last year’s playoffs, the Boston Celtics are gearing up for another run at the coveted Larry O’Brien trophy. As the NBA reverts to its usual 82-game season, some of the Celtics youngsters could prove to be more valuable than many are expecting them to be. The long season and the threat of the pandemic will make this NBA campaign a battle of attrition as much as talent and skill.

Boston Celtics youngsters to watch out for

On that note, here's the trio of young Boston Celtics players that could potentially help take this franchise to the promised land.

#3 Payton Pritchard

Payton Pritchard playing against the Indiana Pacers

Payton Pritchard has already created some buzz with his performances in the 2021 Summer League, where he averaged 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. He also lit up the Portland Pro-Am event with an insane display of scoring prowess. The former Pac-12 Player of the Year is no slouch on defense either. Despite his physical limitations, he loves to play hard while defending the basket.

Josh Henschke of 247sports.com posted this report in 2019 on what former NBA player and current Michigan State coach, Juwan Howard, had to say about Payton Pritchard:

"He's a tough competitor, he's a great shooter. He's a gamer. When the game is on the line, he wants the ball in his hands. He's shown he can do special things for himself and as far as the team, making great decisions with the ball to create scoring opportunities for his teammates."

As a backup point guard for the Boston Celtics, he will provide quality minutes while Dennis Schroder and Marcus Smart get a breather. There will be little slack in production when the starting backcourt is on the bench because of the improvements that Pritchard has worked on in his game.

After playing against elite point guards as a rookie, the former Oregon Duck is on his way to a promising campaign for the Boston Celtics.

