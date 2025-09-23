3 burning questions Steph Curry-led Warriors should address before training camp

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will look to capture their fifth ring of the Steve Kerr era in the 2025-26 season.
However, there are several burning questions that the team needs to address before their training camp opens on Sept. 30.
Three burning questions the Warriors should address before training camp
#1: Get clarity on Jonathan Kuminga
The biggest issue Golden State's front office needs to address before the start of training camp is Jonathan Kuminga's status.
While the team, and the trio of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, want to see him on the court, the two sides remain at an impasse.
Kuminga's agent, Aaron Turner, said the forward will sign the qualifying offer if the team doesn't convert the second-year team option to a player option.
"If (the Warriors) want to win now, if you want a guy that's happy and treated fairly who is a big part of this team, we believe, moving forward, you give him the player option," Turner said on Friday, via "The Hoop Collective" podcast.
"You don't get a perfect deal, but you get a pretty good deal and he gets to feel respected about what he gets and we all move on and worry about winning, helping Steph (Curry)."
The Warriors need to get clarity on whether Kuminga will be on a qualifying offer, which carries a no-trade clause, or a new deal.
#2: Who is starting at center?
Heading into last season's trade deadline, there were rumors linking the Golden State Warriors to Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic.
While a deal didn't materialize, it was clear that Golden State's front office was attempting to address the team's frontcourt unit. The depth chart has Draymond Green starting at center, with Jimmy Butler at power forward.
Green has played small ball center throughout his career. However, in a stacked Western Conference with Nikola Jokic and Alperen Sengun, the Warriors likely need a bigger interior threat.
Reports from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel indicate that the franchise in waiting until they have clarity on Jonathan Kuminga's future before signing Al Horford. But with no end to the standoff in sight, Golden State could head into training camp without a true starting center.
#3: Jimmy Butler's role and rotations
The acquisition of Jimmy Butler was huge for the Golden State Warriors. However, Steve Kerr spoke openly in March about how Butler, Draymond Green and Kuminga are not meshing well together on the court.
"If you’re gonna run iso-offense, you need spacing, proper cutting and proper movement," Kerr said, via The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "Jimmy just got here, obviously, one month ago so we’re still adapting your spacing.
"Within those (isolation plays)requires us to put the right combinations out there and teach the guys where to be and how to connect the plays, and JK (Jonathan Kuminga) is still adapting.”
Whether Golden State gets Kuminga on a two-year deal or a one-year qualifying offer, Kerr will have to figure out how they can thrive together.
